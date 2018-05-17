The video will start in 8 Cancel

Huddersfield Town have been cut to second-favourites to sign Norwich City star James Maddison this summer.

The 21-year-old midfielder has impressed for the Canaries this season, netting 15 goals in all competitions to become the East Anglian side's top scorer.

Maddison, who came through Coventry City's academy, also recorded 11 assists for Norwich this season - the most of anyone in Daniel Farke's squad.

The England Under 21 international's fine form led to a host of Premier League clubs being linked in January, with Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester City, Everton, Brighton & Hove Albion and Southampton all thought to have been interested in the creative midfielder.

But rumours of a move have dampened after Maddison suffered a knee ligament injury in Norwich's 5-1 defeat to Sheffield Wednesday in May, despite former Town man turned Norwich sporting director Stuart Webber claiming it wasn't as serious as first feared.

In the last four days however, the Terriers odds on signing the Championship sensation have shortened to 8/1 from 25/1 on SkyBet, putting them second in the running behind Leicester City at 6/4.

Maddison - who signed for the Canaries six months before Town midfielder Alex Pritchard in 2016 - is at 4/6 to leave Norwich, compared to 11/10 to stay at Carrow Road.