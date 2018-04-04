Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Glenn Murray has issued a Premier League relegation warning to Huddersfield Town’s next opponents Brighton.

The Seagulls’ top scorer admits they could get sucked into danger ahead of crucial games against two of the teams below them – Town and Crystal Palace.

Brighton are trying to bounce back from only their second defeat in 10 matches at the Amex against Leicester.

Murray, speaking of the Town game, told The Argus: “It’s a huge game against someone who it’s more important to beat rather than Leicester.

“Obviously we wanted three points but it’s more crucial we beat teams in and around us.

“I don’t think anyone can count themselves out of it.

“I think there is a little danger we can get sucked into it and we have to keep at it and keep working hard on the training ground and not change what we are doing.

“I know for a fact, after working with the gaffer for two years, that we won’t change what we do. And yes, we’ve got a job to do.”

Town’s visit is followed by Murray’s return to Selhurst Park to face former club Palace. He scored the winner against Palace in the FA Cup at the Amex in January.

Palace are a point and a place below Town in the table.

Brighton have a game in hand on both of them, although that is the yet to be rearranged trip to champions-elect Manchester City.

Murray added: “It will be nice to go back to Selhurst, I’ve very, very fond memories of there. I enjoyed my time there and it will be nice to go back.

“It’s a huge game for us, again another team that’s around us.

“They will be desperate to take points off us and we are desperate for them not to take points off us. So yes, it should be quite a tasty game.”

Saturday’s ref is Anthony Taylor, who took charge of Town’s 1-1 draw against Stoke City at the John Smith’s on Boxing Day.