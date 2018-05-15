Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town midfielder Matty Daly couldn’t hide his excitement after England qualified for the semi-finals of the UEFA Under-17 European Championship.

Goals from Bobby Duncan and Xavier Amaechi sealed the Young Lions path to the last four as they brushed past Norway in a 2-0 victory on Sunday night.

Daly, who has started three of England’s four matches in the tournament so far, was delighted with his side’s performance at Burton Albion’s Pirelli Stadium.

He said: ”I thought we played really well and moved the ball about. They’re a decent side and defended resolutely but I thought we found the gaps.

“They play a lot of long balls and they’re a physical side but we knew we had to match them; which I thought we did.

“We got the goal we needed and now we move on to the semis now.”

With a place in the last four secured, England are now potentially 160 minutes away from silverware; a prospect that excites the youngster.

“Everyone’s buzzing, I can’t believe it, the semi-finals of the Euros,” he said. “That only comes around once with the U-17s and it’s a great feeling. I can’t wait.”

England will now face the Netherlands at Chesterfield’s Proact Stadium on Thursday evening (kick-off 7pm) with Daly wary of the threat the Dutch pose but appreciative of the backing of the home crowd.

He explained: “The Netherlands are obviously very good – with a lot of history there.

“But for us we’re aiming for our target which is obviously winning the tournament.

“One game more and we’re in the final but there’s a lot still to do - we just keep striving for it.

“I think the crowd helps a lot, with us being the home nation it really helps.”