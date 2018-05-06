The video will start in 8 Cancel

Huddersfield Town put in the performance of their lives to earn a point at champions Manchester City and move closer to Premier League survival.

Every single Terrier stood up on the day and performed admirably, keeping out City, who had scored 102 league goals heading into the match.

Town deserved the point and again move three points above the relegation zone.

Here’s how Rory Benson scored all the Town performances at the Etihad Stadium.

Jonas Lossl

Made some sensational saves to keep Town in the match. Excellent performance from the Dane. - 9

Terence Kongolo

Made some good decisions in defence and slotted in alongside usual duo Schindler and Zanka well. - 9

Christopher Schindler

Another excellent display from Town’s player of the season. Kept Gabriel Jesus quiet all game. - 8

Mathias ‘Zanka’ Jorgensen

Made countless interceptions and clearances and once again dominated in the air when City went long. - 8

Tommy Smith

Showed no signs of rustiness after a spell on the bench. Top performance from the skipper against his boyhood club. - 8

Chris Lowe

Another Town man who stepped up after time out of the first XI. Did superbly in his first match since March. - 9

Florent Hadergjonaj

Brought energy to the core of Town’s midfield and made the Terriers harder to break down with his pressing. - 8

Aaron Mooy

Outstanding against his former employers. At the heart of Town’s transition from defence to counter attack. - 9 ( MOTM )

Jonathan Hogg

Superb in the Town engine room. Led by example against the likes of David Silva and Kevin De Bruyne. - 9

Alex Pritchard

Made things happen against the best defence in the league and drew a great save out of Ederson. - 9

Steve Mounie

Ran himself into the ground for Town and brought in his teammates superbly with his hold up play. - 8

Substitutes

Laurent Depoitre (for Steve Mounie, 59’) - Won multiple headers for the Terriers - 7

Scott Malone (for Chris Lowe, 77’) - N/A

Rajiv van La Parra (for Alex Pritchard, 82’) - N/A