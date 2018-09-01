The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town claimed an away point at Everton today after a solid performance led the Terriers to a 1-1 draw.

Philip Billing put the Terriers in front in the first half from a Chris Lowe corner, but Town were pegged back two minutes later as Dominic Calvert-Lewin equalised.

The hosts put pressure on Town late on in the second period, but David Wagner's men held firm to take a good point at Goodison Park.

Here's how Rory Benson marked the Terriers for their performances on Merseyside.

Jonas Lossl

Distribution was excellent all day and unlucky not to keep out Dominic Calvert-Lewin's glancing header. - 7

Chris Lowe

Excellent delivery for Philip Billing's opener and linked up well with Rajiv van La Parra on the flank. - 7

Terence Kongolo

Looks comfortable both in possession and without the ball at the back. - 7

Christopher Schindler

Made a good block to deny Theo Walcott in the first half. Organised the defence well. - 7

Mathias 'Zanka' Jorgensen

Gave away a couple of fouls, but defended well and got under the skin of the opposition. - 7

Florent Hadergjonaj

Battled well against ex-Barcelona defender Lucas Digne on the right. - 7

Rajiv van La Parra

Caused Everton all sorts of problems in the first half and did his defensive duties well at Goodison Park. - 8

Aaron Mooy

Ran the show in centre midfield alongside Philip Billing. Got good tackles in to break up Everton attacks and set the Terriers on the counter. - 8 ( MOTM )

Philip Billing

Adjusted his body well for his opening goal and had the beating of Tom Davies and Morgan Schneiderlin. - 8

Adama Diakhaby

Couldn't get into the game on the right and we didn't see his electric pace going forward. - 6

Steve Mounie

Had a couple of efforts on target for Town, but was more impressive in his battling up against Kurt Zouma and Mason Holgate. - 7

Substitutes

Elias Kachunga (for Adama Diakhaby, 60') - Excellent to see him back in the Premier League after a long injury lay-off. - 6

Erik Durm (for Florent Hadergjonaj, 76') - Defended well as Everton went in search of a winner. - 6

Laurent Depoitre (for Steve Mounie, 90+1') - N/A