Huddersfield Town claimed a 4-0 win over Bury today in their first pre-season clash of the season.

Head coach David Wagner named two XIs for the clash, with the sides switching around at half time.

The first-half team won their 45 minutes 1-0, before the second team clinched the victory with three unanswered goals from Rajiv van La Parra, Abdelhamid Sabiri and Matty Daly.

Here's what Rory Benson made of the second-half performances at Gigg Lane.

Joel Coleman

Had one save to make against Gold Omotayo, which he did well. - 7

Chris Lowe

caused problems down the left and delivered some dangerous crosses. - 8

Jon Gorenc Stankovic

Got done a couple of times by Byron Moore, but understandably so after so long out with injury. Sensational ball to Lowe for the third goal. - 7

Michael Hefele

Picked out Smith on the right with several decent passes from centre back. - 7

Tommy Smith

Really solid down the right. Pushed his opposite umber back a long way. - 7

Jonathan Hogg

Not much for Hogg to do defensively at Gigg Lane, but joined the Town attacks effectively and ran the midfield. - 7

Abdelhamid Sabiri

His vision and trickery caused all sorts of trouble for Bury. Buried his header superby. - 8

Rajiv van La Parra

Great finish from the Dutch winger. Didn't have too many other opportunities to get forward.- 7

Matty Daly

Dropped deeper to allow Sabiri to press forward. Did not look out of place with the first team. - 7

Collin Quaner

Got into some promising areas and set up Daly well for the fourth goal. - 7

Laurent Depoitre

Didn't get his goal, but his presence clearly worried the Bury back four. - 7