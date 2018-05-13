The video will start in 8 Cancel

Huddersfield Town were beaten by Arsenal on a celebratory final day of the Premier League season in West Yorkshire.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored the only goal of the game for the Gunners, but it didn't dampen the mood of the Town fans who witnessed their side claim top-flight survival in midweek with a draw against last year's champions Chelsea.

Town were well in the game on the day and may have deserved a point from the the final-day fixture, but the supporters won't mind one bit after a remarkable maiden campaign in the biggest league in world football.

Here’s how Rory Benson scored all the Town performances at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Jonas Lossl

Made two decent saves in the second half. Couldn’t do anything about the goal. - 7

Terence Kongolo

Really solid alongside Schindler and Zanka in what could be his last Town match. - 7

Christopher Schindler

Has been Town’s rock at the back all season and once again had a solid game against the Gunners. - 7

Mathias ‘Zanka’ Jorgensen

Really strong at the back yet again. Has been one of the standout players in Town’s run-in. - 8

Florent Hadergjonaj

Whipped in a few nice deliveries from the right-hand side and made a few decent tackles. - 7

Chris Lowe

Did well up against the pace of Lacazette and Aubameyang. Formed a strong partnership with Kongolo. - 7

Aaron Mooy

Kept up his fine form from the last two games. Strong in attack and defence and got his passing spot on. - 8

Jonathan Hogg

Once again formed a strong midfield base with Mooy. Broke up attacks well and got forward more than usual. - 7

Alex Pritchard

Sparked all of Town’s attacks and caused the Arsenal back four all sorts of problems on the day.- 8 ( MOTM )

Tom Ince

Looked really lively for the Terriers - especially in the first half - but couldn’t finish any of his chances. - 7

Steve Mounie

Held the ball up and ran in behind well. Linked up nicely with Pritchard and put in a real shift. - 8

Substitutes

Laurent Depoitre (for Tom Ince, 61’) - Played well alongside Mounie after his introduction. - 7

Philip Billing (for Steve Mounie, 79’) - N/A

Dean Whitehead (for Jonathan Hogg, 87’) - A top-class professional who endeared himself to fans in his time with Town. Deserved the send off he received. - N/A