Huddersfield Town trail Accrington Stanley 2-0 at the hour mark this afternoon.

Kayden Jackson netted a first-half brace for the hosts to shock Premier League Town, who have not yet shown their quality in the forward areas at the Wham Stadium.

Alex Pritchard has been the only Town player to really test Jonny Maxted in the Accrington net, with the League One side's organised defence frustrating the Terriers in attack.

Here's how Rory Benson scored the 60-minute Terriers at the Wham Stadium

Ben Hamer

Couldn't do much about either goal and had no other real involvement in his time on the pitch. - 6

Jordan Williams

Couldn't get the ball under his spell often enough on the left side of the defence. - 6

Christopher Schindler

Passing wasn't quite on target, but the centre back defended well and won his headers despite picking up an early knock. - 7

*Schindler was replaced by Michael Hefele in the 34th minute. Hefele's rating will be published with the second side's.

Jon Gorenc Stankovic

Looked confident in possession, but was dragged out of position for Accrington's opener after conceding a throw in. - 7

Florent Hadergjonaj

Terrible back pass for Accrington's second. Looked isolated on the right. - 5

Jonathan Hogg

You wouldn't have been able to tell it was the pre-season judging by Hogg's stamina. Looks sharp already after just a week of training. - 7

Philip Billing

Calmed Town down with his ability to pass out of tight situations, but couldn't create any chances for the visitors. - 7

Sean Scannell

Picked up a minor knock in the first half, but never really got into the game on the left-hand side. - 6

Alex Pritchard

Provided Town's only real creative spark in the first hour of the match. - 7

Collin Quaner

Didn't cause any problems for the well-organised Accrington defence. - 5

Laurent Depoitre

Looked slightly off the pace up front. Seven more pre-season matches should help the Belgian. - 5