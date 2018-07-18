The video will start in 8 Cancel

Huddersfield Town played out a goalless draw with Dynamo Dresden today.

The Terriers took on the 2.Bundesliga side in their third pre-season match but couldn't find the elusive winner despite chances falling for the Town in the dying minutes.

David Wagner made a number of changes throughout the match, meaning 21 Town men were handed game time in Russelsheim this evening.

Here's how Mel Booth scored the Terriers' replacements at the Stadion Am Sommerdamm.

Christopher Schindler

Composed, as usual, and verbally directed his colleagues to telling effect. - 7

Alex Pritchard

Looked good on the ball and was a worry for the Dresden defence with his quick movement. - 8

Abdelhamid Sabiri

Picked a few nice passes without finding the killer touch. - 7

Scott Malone

Slotted in without problem at the back once Lowe went off. Solid enough. - 7

Lewis O'Brien

Pacy and eager down the left and a ready worker for his colleagues. - 7

Jon Gorenc Stankovic

Didn't have too much to do but more valuable minutes under his belt. - 7

Flo Hadergjonaj

Made a few decent challenges and a great break at the end almost brought a winner. - 7

Laurent Depoitre

Rarely got the sort of service he thrives on but his step-over almost led to the winner. - 6

Jordan Williams

Put in a decent cross late on and looked confident on the ball. - 7

Rarmani Edmonds-Green

Powerful in the challenge and always looked to use the ball with attacking intent. - 7