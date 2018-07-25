The video will start in 8 Cancel

Huddersfield Town claimed a superb pre-season victory over Champions League side Olympique Lyonnais today.

Town had to battle back from a goal down at the John Smith's Stadium as winger Maxwel Cornet rounded the superb Ben Hamer to put the French side in front.

But a Terence Kongolo goal drew Town level before Laurent Depoitre sealed the win for the Terriers with a late brace.

Here's how Rory Benson scored Town at the John Smith's Stadium.

First half

Ben Hamer

The standout on the day. Kept Town in the tie with some superb saves. - 9

Chris Lowe

Picked out Steve Mounie with a great ball in the first half and had a solid enough game defensively. - 7

Christopher Schindler

Solid enough defensively, but was caught out a couple of times by the quick thinking of Lyon's attacking players. - 6

Jon Gorenc Stankovic

Couldn't quite get to grips with the pace of Bertrand Traore and Memphis Depay. - 5

Florent Hadergjonaj

Got up and down the right well, but couldn't quite find the right ball into the area towards Mounie. - 7

Aaron Mooy

Did his defensive duties well and picked out some lovely passes to start the transition. - 7

Abdelhamid Sabiri

Looked really handy alongside Mooy both defensively and as a deep playmaker. A genuine option for Town this year. - 8

Ramadan Sobhi

Couldn't get into the game before being taken off at half time. - 5

Elias Kachunga

Turned up all over the pitch and helped drive Town forward from each position. - 7

Adama Diakhaby

Looked really bright in his time on the pitch but couldn't find the right option when in promising positions. - 7

Steve Mounie

Thought he was going to bury his chance in the first half, but fought hard for the team before being switched.- 7

Second half

Scott Malone

Defended well against the lively Maxwel Cornet and won the corner Town drew level from. - 7

Terence Kongolo

Rock solid at the back and in the air and stole in well to convert the equaliser. - 8

Michael Hefele

Made a couple of good tackles in the heart of the Town defence. - 7

Tommy Smith

Solid performance on the right for Town's club captain. - 7

Philip Billing

Looked calm and confident on the ball and rose well to set up Kongolo for Town's equaliser. - 8

Jonathan Hogg

Didn't have too much to do on the ball, but did his defensive duties well as usual. - 7

Rajiv van La Parra

Didn't get on the ball as much as he would have wanted, but was bright when he did. - 6

Alex Pritchard

Got out-muscled in the middle of the park occasionally, but picked out Depoitre excellently for the second. - 7

Collin Quaner

Had a bright introduction down the right but faded as his half wore on. - 6

Laurent Depoitre

Grew into the game after a slow start and took his chances superbly. - 8