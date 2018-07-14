The video will start in 8 Cancel

Huddersfield Town were beaten 3-0 by Accrington Stanley at the Wham Stadium today.

The Terriers used 22 different players in the pre-season clash in order to give game time to the whole squad, with one side playing for an hour and the next the final half hour.

The first XI left the pitch 2-0 down before the second XI to take to the field were beaten 1-0 in their 30 minutes.

Here's how Rory Benson rated the Terriers who took to the field for the final half an hour at the Wham Stadium.

Joel Coleman

Made a couple of routine saves which trundled through from distance. Wasn't tested much between the sticks. - 6

Tommy Smith

Couldn't make the difference offensively, but had no trouble tracking his man when defending. - 6

Terence Kongolo

Kept Town ticking over with some simple passes from the back, but didn't have much to do in terms of defending. - 6

Michael Hefele

Over-cooked a few of his long passes at the Wham Stadium, but grew into the game as it went on. - 6

Chris Lowe

Delivered some good crosses and corners and got up and down the left wing well in only the second pre-season match. - 7

Abdelhamid Sabiri

A few nice touches and passes in the middle of the park, but couldn't pick open the deep Accrington defence. - 7

Matty Daly

Stepped up the tempo nicely as Town's deep-lying play-maker and helped switch the play and stretch the Accrington defence. - 7

Elias Kachunga

Looked sharp up front for Town and brought a good save out of Jonny Maxted, the home goalkeeper. - 7

Tom Ince

Ince's direct running stretched Stanley and allowed Town to retain possession better than they had done in the first period. - 7

Lewis O'Brien

A talented player in the Town youth ranks, but couldn't bring his creativity to the first team today. - 6

Steve Mounie

Didn't look short of fitness, but had no chances to change the game for Town. - 6