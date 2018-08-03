The video will start in 8 Cancel

Huddersfield Town claimed an impressive 3-0 victory over RB Leipzig in Schwaz today.

Steve Mounie opened the scoring for the Terriers with a trademark header, before Adama Diakhaby and Philip Billing sealed the win in the second half.

The result will give Town confidence heading into the season, with Leipzig finishing second and sixth in their last two seasons in the Bundesliga.

Here's how Rory Benson marked the Terriers in Schwaz.

Ben Hamer

Had hardly anything to do in his 45 minutes. Again looked calm with the ball at his feet. - 6

Tommy Smith

Didn't have too much trouble on the right, but got forward well to support the Town attacks. - 7

Mathias 'Zanka' Jorgensen

Seemed to enjoy the battle with international team mate Yussuf Poulsen. Played well. - 7

Christopher Schindler

Led from the back. Dominant in the air and didn't allow any Leipzig player to get behind his centre back colleagues. - 8

Terence Kongolo

Another strong performer at the back. Didn't allow Leipzig a chance whilst at centre back or left back. - 7

Chris Lowe

Outstanding. Kept Timo Werner quiet in his 45 minutes and caused problems on the attack. - 8 ( MOTM )

Jonathan Hogg

Crunched Noad Mekonnen in the first period, which could have got more than a yellow in the Premier League. Broke up any budding Leipzig attacks. - 7

Philip Billing

Has thrown his hat in the ring big time with his pre-season performances. Once again excellent in the middle against Leipzig. - 8

Aaron Mooy

Worked well alongside Hogg and Billing. Was allowed time to pick out passes and did so in his half. - 7

Rajiv van La Parra

Almost created a goal with a rabona cross from the left, but could have supported Mounie more during his time on the pitch. - 6

Steve Mounie

Battled hard up front and chased everything down on a scoring day in Schwaz. Buried his header expertly and tested Peter Gulacsi a number of times in his 45 minutes. - 8

Substitutes

Jonas Lossl

Sparked a quick attack which led to Town's third goal. Made a good save after Fabrice Hartmann's effort. - 7

Florent Hadergjonaj

Linked up well with Diakhaby on the right. Could be a partnership we see more of in the season. - 7

Ramadan Sobhi

Played an excellent through ball for Diakhaby for Town's second of the afternoon. - 7

Alex Pritchard

Very lively after his introduction. Looks sharp and ready for the season to get going. - 8

Adama Diakhaby

Instinctively dispatched his only chance with a left-footed strike. - 7

Laurent Depoitre

Picked out Billing well for Town's third. Didn't have a chance of his own to convert. - 7

Abdelhamid Sabiri

Had a few decent touches, but couldn't get into the heart of the action in his 15-minute spell. - 6

Juninho Bacuna

Brought stability to Town as they defended their three-goal lead. - 7

Erik Durm

Set Ramadan away with a sumptuous pass with the outside of the right in the dying minutes. Not much to do defensively. - 7

Jon Gorenc Stankovic

Similarly to Bacuna, calmed Town down at the back when Leipzig looked to cut the arears. - 7