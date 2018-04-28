The video will start in 8 Cancel

Huddersfield Town were beaten 2-0 by Everton at the John Smith’s Stadium today to dent the Terriers’ survival hopes.

Cenk Tosun put the visitors ahead in the first half against the run of play before Idrissa Gana Gueye secured all three points after the interval.

The loss cuts Town’s advantage over the bottom three to just three points with Southampton beating AFC Bournemouth at St Mary’s.

Here’s how Rory Benson scored all the Town performances at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Jonas Lossl

Made a decent save from Seamus Coleman and couldn’t do much about either goal. - 6

Terence Kongolo

Linked well with Rajiv van La Parra on the left and kept Nikola Vlasic relatively quiet. - 6

Christopher Schindler

Read the game well and marshalled Town’s back four well against a talented Everton side. - 7 (MOTM)

Mathias ‘Zanka’ Jorgensen

Won everything in the air, but could have brought down Theo Walcott ahead of the goal. - 7

Florent Hadergjonaj

Caused problems by the pace of Theo Walcott but drove Town forward on the right. - 6

Jonathan Hogg

Fought hard in the middle of the park. Subbed off for a more creative option. - 7

Aaron Mooy

Picked some good passes on the day but couldn’t unlock Sam Allardyce’s robust defence. - 6

Collin Quaner

Couldn’t get the ball out of his feet and didn’t cause the visitors many problems.- 5

Alex Pritchard

Looked bright throughout the match but should have put Town level in the second period. - 6

Rajiv van La Parra

A lively match from the Dutchman, but it was his sloppy ball that led to the opening goal. - 6

Steve Mounie

Battled hard up front and chased everything, but wasn’t handed any chances by his teammates. - 6

Substitutes

Philip Billing (for Collin Quaner, 59’) - Caused problems with his long throw ins in the dying minutes. - 6

Scott Malone (for Jonathan Hogg, 63’) - Got down the left flank well after his introduction. - 6

Laurent Depoitre (for Rajiv van La Parra, 75’) - Didn’t get into the game but provided a target man for Town. - 6