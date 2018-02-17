Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town were knocked out of the FA Cup today at the fifth-round stage by Manchester United.

Romelu Lukaku netted twice for the Red Devils to send them into the quarter finals, but the Terriers can be proud of the performance they put in.

For large parts of the match they were in control and could have got something from the game had their finishing been more clinical.

Here’s how Rory Benson scored all the Town performances against Jose Mourinho’s men.

Jonas Lossl

Not at fault for either of the United goals. Nothing else to do all game. - 6

Terence Kongolo

Excellent at the back today. - 8

Christopher Schindler

Battled well with Romelu Lukaku. Both the Belgian’s goals came from counter attacks, rather than battles with any individual defenders. - 7

Mathias ‘Zanka’ Jorgensen

Won most of his aerial battles and made some crucial tackles. - 7

Florent Hadergjonaj

A constant thorn in United’s side down Town’s right. - 8

Philip Billing

Got the ball trapped under his feet before United broke for their second, but had a good day in the heart of Town’s midfield. - 8

Danny Williams

Fought long and hard in the middle of the pitch for the Terriers. - 8 (MOTM)

Collin Quaner

Lively in the first period, but couldn’t find his touch in the second.- 6

Tom Ince

Looked lively in the first period, but didn’t create as much in the second.- 7

Rajiv Van La Parra

Drove Town on down the left, but should have equalised with a volley early on in the second half. - 7

Steve Mounie

Started well in the first half, but tailed off in the second. - 7

Substitutes

Tommy Smith (for Florent Hadergjonaj, 70’) - Solid enough after his introduction. - 6

Scott Malone (for Terence Kongolo, 70’) - Got forward well and caused problems down the left. - 7

Abdelhamid Sabiri (for Rajiv van La Parra, 84’) - Headed one chance over, but didn’t have long enough to get into the game. - 6