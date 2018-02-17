Huddersfield Town were knocked out of the FA Cup today at the fifth-round stage by Manchester United.
Romelu Lukaku netted twice for the Red Devils to send them into the quarter finals, but the Terriers can be proud of the performance they put in.
For large parts of the match they were in control and could have got something from the game had their finishing been more clinical.
Here’s how Rory Benson scored all the Town performances against Jose Mourinho’s men.
Jonas Lossl
Not at fault for either of the United goals. Nothing else to do all game. - 6
Terence Kongolo
Excellent at the back today. - 8
Christopher Schindler
Battled well with Romelu Lukaku. Both the Belgian’s goals came from counter attacks, rather than battles with any individual defenders. - 7
Mathias ‘Zanka’ Jorgensen
Won most of his aerial battles and made some crucial tackles. - 7
Florent Hadergjonaj
A constant thorn in United’s side down Town’s right. - 8
Philip Billing
Got the ball trapped under his feet before United broke for their second, but had a good day in the heart of Town’s midfield. - 8
Danny Williams
Fought long and hard in the middle of the pitch for the Terriers. - 8 (MOTM)
Collin Quaner
Lively in the first period, but couldn’t find his touch in the second.- 6
Tom Ince
Looked lively in the first period, but didn’t create as much in the second.- 7
Rajiv Van La Parra
Drove Town on down the left, but should have equalised with a volley early on in the second half. - 7
Steve Mounie
Started well in the first half, but tailed off in the second. - 7
Substitutes
Tommy Smith (for Florent Hadergjonaj, 70’) - Solid enough after his introduction. - 6
Scott Malone (for Terence Kongolo, 70’) - Got forward well and caused problems down the left. - 7
Abdelhamid Sabiri (for Rajiv van La Parra, 84’) - Headed one chance over, but didn’t have long enough to get into the game. - 6