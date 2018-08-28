Huddersfield Town were knocked out of the Carabao Cup at the second-round stage tonight as they lost 2-0 to Stoke City at the bet365 Stadium.

Saido Berahino scored Stoke's first, breaking his 913-day spell without a goal in competitive football.

And the tie was settled with the last kick of the game, when Juninho Bacuna shanked a clearance over the back-tracking Jonas Lossl and into his own net from 40 yards.

Here's how Rory Benson rated the Terriers at the bet365 Stadium.

MATCH ACTION: Stoke City vs Huddersfield Town
View gallery

Jonas Lossl

Made a good save to deny James McClean, but could not do anything about Berahino's effort or Bacuna's freak own goal. - 6

Erik Durm

Looked every bit as classy as fans expected when he first signed from Borussia Dortmund. - 8 (MOTM)

Christopher Schindler

Unfortunately was injured when Stoke scored. Was given too much to do when targeted by the Terriers for offensive set plays. - 6

Jon Gorenc Stankovic

Made a vital interception in the first period and grew into the match alongside the experienced Schindler. - 7

Tommy Smith

Looked solid enough down the right, but couldn't push on to help Elias Kachunga enough on some occasions. - 6

Juninho Bacuna

Didn't connect with enough of his passes or corners at the bet365 Stadium. Unfortuante to score his freak own goal. - 5

Video Loading

Danny Williams

Looked sharp on his return to the first team. Could play a large role over the course of the season. - 7

Isaac Mbenza

Never really got going for Town. Didn't have a chance to show his pace and get beyond his full back. - 5

Abdelhamid Sabiri

Hardly got on the ball in his 45 minutes in the action.- 5

Elias Kachunga

Made a couple of good runs for Town, but was kept quiet for the majority by Erik Pieters. - 6

Laurent Depoitre

Chased well for Town and held the ball up, but was let down by a lack of supply. - 7

Read More

Huddersfield Town latest news

Substitutes

Alex Pritchard (for Abdelhamid Sabiri, 46') - Linked up well with Aaron Mooy after the Australian's arrival. - 6

Aaron Mooy (for Danny Williams, 69') - Lifted Town after his introduction, but couldn't create the golden opportunity. -7

Chris Lowe (for Erik Durm, 71') - N/A