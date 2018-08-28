Huddersfield Town were knocked out of the Carabao Cup at the second-round stage tonight as they lost 2-0 to Stoke City at the bet365 Stadium.
Saido Berahino scored Stoke's first, breaking his 913-day spell without a goal in competitive football.
And the tie was settled with the last kick of the game, when Juninho Bacuna shanked a clearance over the back-tracking Jonas Lossl and into his own net from 40 yards.
Here's how Rory Benson rated the Terriers at the bet365 Stadium.
Jonas Lossl
Made a good save to deny James McClean, but could not do anything about Berahino's effort or Bacuna's freak own goal. - 6
Erik Durm
Looked every bit as classy as fans expected when he first signed from Borussia Dortmund. - 8 (MOTM)
Christopher Schindler
Unfortunately was injured when Stoke scored. Was given too much to do when targeted by the Terriers for offensive set plays. - 6
Jon Gorenc Stankovic
Made a vital interception in the first period and grew into the match alongside the experienced Schindler. - 7
Tommy Smith
Looked solid enough down the right, but couldn't push on to help Elias Kachunga enough on some occasions. - 6
Juninho Bacuna
Didn't connect with enough of his passes or corners at the bet365 Stadium. Unfortuante to score his freak own goal. - 5
Danny Williams
Looked sharp on his return to the first team. Could play a large role over the course of the season. - 7
Isaac Mbenza
Never really got going for Town. Didn't have a chance to show his pace and get beyond his full back. - 5
Abdelhamid Sabiri
Hardly got on the ball in his 45 minutes in the action.- 5
Elias Kachunga
Made a couple of good runs for Town, but was kept quiet for the majority by Erik Pieters. - 6
Laurent Depoitre
Chased well for Town and held the ball up, but was let down by a lack of supply. - 7
Substitutes
Alex Pritchard (for Abdelhamid Sabiri, 46') - Linked up well with Aaron Mooy after the Australian's arrival. - 6
Aaron Mooy (for Danny Williams, 69') - Lifted Town after his introduction, but couldn't create the golden opportunity. -7
Chris Lowe (for Erik Durm, 71') - N/A