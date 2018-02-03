Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town were beaten 2-0 by Manchester United at Old Trafford today.

Romelu Lukaku opened up the scoring in the second half for the hosts, before Alexis Sanchez made it two - converting the rebound from his own saved penalty.

The loss sees Town slip into the bottom three for the first time this season and David Wagner will be looking for a response against Bournemouth in the next league fixture.

Here’s how Mel Booth scored all the Town performances.

Jonas Lossl

Made smart saves from Lingard and Sanchez and was generally sound. No chance with the opener and unlucky with the penalty. - 7

Terence Kongolo

Very good match at left-back, reading the game well and being very strong in the challenge. - 7

Christopher Schindler

Dependable as usual against the man mountain Lukaku and made a number of telling blocks. Town missed him when he went off. - 7

Mathias ‘Zanka’ Jorgensen

Played his part in a determined defensive effort and used the ball well when required to from deep. - 6

Tommy Smith

Returned with a spring in his step and got forward with purpose, especially in the first half. Great block on Sanchez. - 7

Florent Hadergjonaj

Playing in a central midfield role he was the pick for Town, looking very lively and moving the ball with pace and accuracy - 8 MOTM

Jonathan Hogg

Busy as ever, he never threw in the towel and was a driving force for the team throughout, playing with real tenacity. - 7

Phil Billing

Was doing well alongside Hadergjonaj but, after being booked, he was forced off with 32 minutes on the clock. - 6

Rajiv Van La Parra

Saw quite a bit of the ball but too often ran down blind alleys and didn’t have any effect down the left. - 5

Collin Quaner

Used his pace to good effect on several occasions in the first half, playing down the right, but couldn’t find a breakthrough. - 6

Laurent Depoitre

Worked extremely hard up front on his own with limited service, but did his defensive duties diligently as ever - 7

Substitutes

Aaron Mooy (for Billing, 32) - Immediately got on the ball and started having an influence - 7

Michael Hefele (for Schindler, 59) - Battled hard but penalised for the penalty which led to United’s second from Sanchez - 6

Tom Ince (for van La Parra, 67) - Went onto the left flank but didn’t see much of the ball - 6