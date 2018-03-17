The video will start in 8 Cancel

Huddersfield Town were beaten by fellow Premier League strugglers Crystal Palace on a freezing day at the John Smith's Stadium.

James Tomkins put the visitors ahead in the first half before Luka Milivojevic converted from the penalty spot to take the clash out of reach of Town.

The defeat leaves Town 15th in the Premier League table, but takes the Eagles out of the relegation zone and just a point behind the Terriers.

Here’s how Rory Benson scored all the Town performances at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Jonas Lossl

Made a brilliant save to deny James Tomkins, who slotted home the rebound. - 7

Scott Malone

Didn’t gel with Tom Ince on the left. - 5

Christopher Schindler

Battled well at the back against the physical Christian Benteke. - 6

Mathias ‘Zanka’ Jorgensen

Really poorly-timed tackle to gift Palace a penalty and take the game out of reach for Town. - 4

Florent Hadergjonaj

Kept Wilfried Zaha quiet all game and got forward well. - 7 ( MOTM )

Jonathan Hogg

Did his best to lead the team by example, but couldn’t take Town to victory. - 6

Aaron Mooy

Passing didn’t quite click for the usually precise Australian. - 5

Collin Quaner

Ran well down the right, but lacked creativity. - 6

Alex Pritchard

Couldn’t create as much as Town needed him to on the day. - 6

Tom Ince

A frustrating performance from Ince, who couldn’t capitalise when found in good areas. - 4

Steve Mounie

Should have scored in the first half after Mamadou Sakho’s clearance ws deflected into his path. - 5

Substitutes

Chris Lowe (for Scott Malone, 46’) - Did well on his return from injury. - 6

Rajiv van la Parra (for Tom Ince, 61’) - Fired two shots towards goal after his introduction - something Town were missing. - 7

Elias Kachunga (for Alex Pritchard, 71’) - Brought much-needed energy to the side after his introduction. Great to see him back. - 7