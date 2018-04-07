The video will start in 8 Cancel

Huddersfield Town claimed a point at the Amex Stadium today as the Terriers fought back from a goal down to draw with Brighton and Hove Albion.

A Jonas Lossl own goal gifted the Seagulls the lead on the south coast, but Steve Mounie was on hand to punish a defensive error minutes later to earn Town a share of the spoils.

Davy Propper was sent off for the hosts late on in the match for a tackle on Jonathan Hogg, but Town couldn't make their numerical advantage count in the dying minutes.

Here’s how Rory Benson scored all the Town performances at the Amex Stadium.

Jonas Lossl

Made a handful of excellent saves, but was at fault for Brighton’s opener. - 6

Terence Kongolo

Had a solid game on the left of Town’s defence. - 7

Christopher Schindler

A solid day at the office for the centre back. - 7

Mathias ‘Zanka’ Jorgensen

Kept Glenn Murray quiet all day. - 7

Florent Hadergjonaj

Put in some decent crosses from the right. - 7

Jonathan Hogg

Covered every inch of grass for the Terriers - hopefully his injury doesn’t keep him out for too long. - 7

Aaron Mooy

Not his most influential self at the Amex Stadium. - 6

Tom Ince

Couldn’t quite get the ball under his spell on the south coast. - 6

Alex Pritchard

Grew more influential as the match went on. - 7

Rajiv van la Parra

Linked really well with countryman Kongolo on the left. - 7

Steve Mounie

Led the line well for Town against two top-quality centre backs and took his goal coolly. - 7 ( MOTM )

Substitutes

Philip Billing (for Jonathan Hogg, 80’) - Won plenty of headers after his introduction. - 6

Collin Quaner (for Rajiv van La Parra, 88’) - N/A

Laurent Depoitre (for Tom Ince, 90+3’) - N/A