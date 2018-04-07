Huddersfield Town claimed a point at the Amex Stadium today as the Terriers fought back from a goal down to draw with Brighton and Hove Albion.
A Jonas Lossl own goal gifted the Seagulls the lead on the south coast, but Steve Mounie was on hand to punish a defensive error minutes later to earn Town a share of the spoils.
Davy Propper was sent off for the hosts late on in the match for a tackle on Jonathan Hogg, but Town couldn't make their numerical advantage count in the dying minutes.
Here’s how Rory Benson scored all the Town performances at the Amex Stadium.
Jonas Lossl
Made a handful of excellent saves, but was at fault for Brighton’s opener. - 6
Terence Kongolo
Had a solid game on the left of Town’s defence. - 7
Christopher Schindler
A solid day at the office for the centre back. - 7
Mathias ‘Zanka’ Jorgensen
Kept Glenn Murray quiet all day. - 7
Florent Hadergjonaj
Put in some decent crosses from the right. - 7
Jonathan Hogg
Covered every inch of grass for the Terriers - hopefully his injury doesn’t keep him out for too long. - 7
Aaron Mooy
Not his most influential self at the Amex Stadium. - 6
Tom Ince
Couldn’t quite get the ball under his spell on the south coast. - 6
Alex Pritchard
Grew more influential as the match went on. - 7
Rajiv van la Parra
Linked really well with countryman Kongolo on the left. - 7
Steve Mounie
Led the line well for Town against two top-quality centre backs and took his goal coolly. - 7 ( MOTM )
Substitutes
Philip Billing (for Jonathan Hogg, 80’) - Won plenty of headers after his introduction. - 6
Collin Quaner (for Rajiv van La Parra, 88’) - N/A
Laurent Depoitre (for Tom Ince, 90+3’) - N/A