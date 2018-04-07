Huddersfield Town claimed a point at the Amex Stadium today as the Terriers fought back from a goal down to draw with Brighton and Hove Albion.

A Jonas Lossl own goal gifted the Seagulls the lead on the south coast, but Steve Mounie was on hand to punish a defensive error minutes later to earn Town a share of the spoils.

Davy Propper was sent off for the hosts late on in the match for a tackle on Jonathan Hogg, but Town couldn't make their numerical advantage count in the dying minutes.

Here’s how Rory Benson scored all the Town performances at the Amex Stadium.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Huddersfield Town, Premier League, 07.04.18: Town's Jonas Lossl makes a save from Brighton's Jose Izquierdo.
Jonas Lossl

Made a handful of excellent saves, but was at fault for Brighton’s opener. - 6

Terence Kongolo

Had a solid game on the left of Town’s defence. - 7

Christopher Schindler

A solid day at the office for the centre back. - 7

Mathias ‘Zanka’ Jorgensen

Kept Glenn Murray quiet all day. - 7

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Huddersfield Town, Premier League, 07.04.18: Fans, officials and players take part in a minute of applause for Ray Wilkins.
Florent Hadergjonaj

Put in some decent crosses from the right. - 7

Jonathan Hogg

Covered every inch of grass for the Terriers - hopefully his injury doesn’t keep him out for too long. - 7

Aaron Mooy

Not his most influential self at the Amex Stadium. - 6

Tom Ince

Couldn’t quite get the ball under his spell on the south coast. - 6

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Huddersfield Town, Premier League, 07.04.18: Town's Steve Mounie celebrates scoring his side's first goal.
Brighton & Hove Albion vs Huddersfield Town, Premier League, 07.04.18: Town's Steve Mounie celebrates scoring his side's first goal.

Alex Pritchard

Grew more influential as the match went on. - 7

Rajiv van la Parra

Linked really well with countryman Kongolo on the left. - 7

Steve Mounie

Led the line well for Town against two top-quality centre backs and took his goal coolly. - 7 ( MOTM )

Substitutes

Philip Billing (for Jonathan Hogg, 80’) - Won plenty of headers after his introduction. - 6

Collin Quaner (for Rajiv van La Parra, 88’) - N/A

Laurent Depoitre (for Tom Ince, 90+3’) - N/A