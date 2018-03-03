The video will start in 8 Cancel

Huddersfield Town were beaten by Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley today thanks to a Heung-Min Son brace.

Town did well to keep Premier League top scorer Harry Kane off the scoresheet, but were stung by the South Korean who had an excellent day in the capital.

The defeat takes Town to 15th in the top flight, three points above 18th-placed Crystal Palace.

Here’s how Rory Benson scored all the Town performances at Wembley.

Jonas Lossl

Made a few excellent saves at Wembley. - 7 (MOTM)

Terence Kongolo

Kept the rampant Son quieter when the South Korean swapped wings.- 6

Christopher Schindler

Made a couple of crucial blocks and kept Harry Kane off the scoresheet. - 6

Mathias ‘Zanka’ Jorgensen

Created Town’s best opportunity with a through ball to Ince and had a decent day at the back. - 7

Florent Hadergjonaj

Not the best performance from the Switzerland international, but was up against the on-fire Son. - 5

Jonathan Hogg

Covered a lot of ground for Town on a tough day in the capital. - 7

Danny Williams

Worked hard alongside Hogg. - 7

Rajiv Van La Parra

Looked reasonably bright down the left but couldn’t find the final product on the day. - 6

Alex Pritchard

Fought hard after picking up a thigh injury. Hopefully won’t be out of action for too long. - 6

Collin Quaner

Didn’t give Hadergjonaj enough cover before being substituted. - 5

Steve Mounie

Battled well and won headers up front, but was isolated.- 6

Substitutes

Tom Ince (for Collin Quaner, 33’) - Had Town’s only real chance and brought a decent save from Hugo Lloris. - 6

Philip Billing (for Alex Pritchard, 45+1’) - Looked good after his introduction but couldn’t create anything at Wembley. - 7

Laurent Depoitre (for Jonathan Hogg, 83’) - N/A