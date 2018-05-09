Huddersfield Town booked a second season in the Premier League with a resolute defensive display against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge tonight.
Laurent Depoitre netted the crucial goal for Town before Marcos Alonso's equaliser, and the Terriers held on for a superb point.
Under the floodlights in the capital, Town's players put their bodies on the line to push the West Yorkshire side over the line and every single player should feel proud of what they have achieved - not only tonight but over the course of the whole season.
Here’s how Rory Benson scored all the Town performances at Stamford Bridge.
Jonas Lossl
Didn’t make a mistake when called upon. Made an absolutely incredible save from Andreas Christensen in the dying minutes. - 10 ( MOTM )
Terence Kongolo
Top-quality performance from Town’s on-loan defender. - 9
Christopher Schindler
Rock solid - as we’ve come to expect from the centre back. - 9
Mathias ‘Zanka’ Jorgensen
Won everything in the air - colossal at the back. Unlucky to see his clearance hit Alonso and fly in. - 10
Tommy Smith
Solid in defence. Led the side well from right back. - 8
Chris Lowe
Cleared his lines well on a number of occasions. Looked tired towards the end of his evening - 8
Philip Billing
A few nice touches in the centre of the park.- 8
Aaron Mooy
Absolutely superb. Picked out Depoitre for the goal and was Town’s standout outfield player on the day. - 9
Jonathan Hogg
Where does this man get the energy from? Another whole-hearted, never-say-die performance. - 9
Rajiv van La Parra
Needed to hold the ball up more for Town. Hit the deck too easily at times. - 6
Laurent Depoitre
Chased everything and took the goal superbly. - 9
Substitutes
Alex Pritchard (for Rajiv van La Parra, 53’) - PLayed as a left wing back for half his time on the pitch. Unselfish, mature performance from Pritchard. - 7
Florent Hadergjonaj (for Chris Lowe, 62’) - Brought energy to the Town defence after Lowe ran himself into the ground. - 7
Scott Malone (for Tommy Smith, 85’) - N/A