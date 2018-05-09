The video will start in 8 Cancel

Huddersfield Town booked a second season in the Premier League with a resolute defensive display against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge tonight.

Laurent Depoitre netted the crucial goal for Town before Marcos Alonso's equaliser, and the Terriers held on for a superb point.

Under the floodlights in the capital, Town's players put their bodies on the line to push the West Yorkshire side over the line and every single player should feel proud of what they have achieved - not only tonight but over the course of the whole season.

Here’s how Rory Benson scored all the Town performances at Stamford Bridge.

Jonas Lossl

Didn’t make a mistake when called upon. Made an absolutely incredible save from Andreas Christensen in the dying minutes. - 10 ( MOTM )

Terence Kongolo

Top-quality performance from Town’s on-loan defender. - 9

Christopher Schindler

Rock solid - as we’ve come to expect from the centre back. - 9

Mathias ‘Zanka’ Jorgensen

Won everything in the air - colossal at the back. Unlucky to see his clearance hit Alonso and fly in. - 10

Tommy Smith

Solid in defence. Led the side well from right back. - 8

Chris Lowe

Cleared his lines well on a number of occasions. Looked tired towards the end of his evening - 8

Philip Billing

A few nice touches in the centre of the park.- 8

Aaron Mooy

Absolutely superb. Picked out Depoitre for the goal and was Town’s standout outfield player on the day. - 9

Jonathan Hogg

Where does this man get the energy from? Another whole-hearted, never-say-die performance. - 9

Rajiv van La Parra

Needed to hold the ball up more for Town. Hit the deck too easily at times. - 6

Laurent Depoitre

Chased everything and took the goal superbly. - 9

Substitutes

Alex Pritchard (for Rajiv van La Parra, 53’) - PLayed as a left wing back for half his time on the pitch. Unselfish, mature performance from Pritchard. - 7

Florent Hadergjonaj (for Chris Lowe, 62’) - Brought energy to the Town defence after Lowe ran himself into the ground. - 7

Scott Malone (for Tommy Smith, 85’) - N/A