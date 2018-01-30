Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town were beaten 3-0 by Liverpool for the second time of the season today as Jurgen Klopp completed the double over good friend David Wagner at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Emre Can and Roberto Firmino gave the Reds the advantage in the first period before Mohamed Salah converted a spot kick after the interval to hand the Merseyside club all three points.

Here’s how Rory Benson scored all the Town performances.

Jonas Lossl

Made some good stops, but shouldn’t have been beaten at his front post for Roberto Firmino’s goal. - 6

Terence Kongolo

Made a couple of good tackles and interceptions. - 6

Christopher Schindler

Town’s stand-out defender. Won headers and tackles across the back line. - 7

Mathias ‘Zanka’ Jorgensen

Overplayed once or twice at the back, but defended well. - 6

Chris Lowe

Got forward well and created a couple of chances. Dealt with Mane well, but was beaten by Liverpool’s passing in the build up to the second goal. - 7

Florent Hadergjonaj

One of the more dangerous Town men on the day. Did his defensive duties well too. - 7

Jonathan Hogg

Another typical all-energy performance by the captain on the day. - 7 (MOTM)

Philip Billing

Didn’t look up to speed in his league return. Minutes will help him return to full fitness, however. - 4

Aaron Mooy

Passing wasn’t good enough on the day. - 5

Laurent Depoitre

Won a lot of headers, but wasn’t found in any attacking areas by his teammates. - 6

Steve Mounie

Hard to think of any involvement the Terriers’ record signing had before his substitution. - 4

Substitutes

Collin Quaner (for Steve Mounie, 64’) - Made things happen offensively after his introduction. - 6

Tom Ince (for Chris Lowe, 78’) - Wanted too many touches in the box but did make a couple of opportunities. - 6

Rajiv Van La Parra (for Aaron Mooy, 78’) - Brought a spark to the left after coming on. - 6