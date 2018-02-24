Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town claimed a superb 2-1 victory over West Bromwich Albion today to strengthen their case for Premier League survival.

Rajiv van la Parra and Steve Mounie netted for the Terriers at The Hawthorns, with Craig Dawson pulling one back for the hosts.

The Town men were dead on their feet at the end and gave their all on a hugely important day in the midlands.

Here’s how Rory Benson scored all the Town performances against the Baggies.

Jonas Lossl

Failed to claim the corner which allowed West Brom’s equaliser, but made a good save from Chris Brunt’s free kick to rectify his mistake. - 6

Terence Kongolo

Excellent on the left. Made a crucial block in the final minutes. - 8

Christopher Schindler

Won everything in the air and fought hard against the physical Salomon Rondon after picking up a knock early on.- 7

Mathias ‘Zanka’ Jorgensen

Misplaced a few passes, but battled hard in the heart of the defence. - 6

Florent Hadergjonaj

Did well up against James McClean. Picked up an early yellow which led to his substitution - 6

Jonathan Hogg

All over the pitch. Gareth Barry and Grzegorz Krychowiak couldn’t keep up with the pace Hogg set. - 8 (MOTM)

Danny Williams

Bossed the midfield alongside Hogg. - 8

Rajiv Van La Parra

Spent too much time on the floor in the first half, but gave Town the all-important first goal. - 7

Alex Pritchard

Played a glorious ball for Steve Mounie’s goal and created more for the Terriers. - 8

Collin Quaner

Provided the assist for van la Parra’s opener and caused Kieran Gibbs problems. - 7

Steve Mounie

Great finish from the big man, who had a good day all round. - 8

Substitutes

Tommy Smith (for Florent Hadergjonaj, 53’) - Solid enough after his introduction. - 6

Laurent Depoitre (for Alex Pritchard, 77’) - N/A

Tom Ince (for Rajiv van la Parra, 89’) - N/A