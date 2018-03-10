Huddersfield Town were held to a goalless draw by 10-man Swansea City at the John Smith's Stadium today.
The south Wales side were reduced to 10 men after just 11 minutes when Jordan AAyew was shown a straight red for a poor tackle on Town skipper Jonathan Hogg.
But the Terriers couldn't make their numerical advantage count, with the visitors sitting back and soaking up the Town pressure for 79 minutes.
Here's how Rory Benson rated Town today...
Jonas Lossl
Had absolutely nothing to do all day. - 6
Scott Malone
Should have put Town ahead in the second half. - 6
Christopher Schindler
Didn’t have much to do, but kept Ayew and Abraham quiet. - 7
Mathias ‘Zanka’ Jorgensen
Again, not called upon often but did what he was asked to do well. - 7
Florent Hadergjonaj
A constant threat down Town’s right. - 8
Jonathan Hogg
The best ball-playing match I can remember from the midfielder, who did his limited defensive duties well too. - 9 (MOTM)
Aaron Mooy
Excellent in the heart of midfield on his return from injury. - 8
Rajiv Van La Parra
Lots of trickery down the left, but couldn’t find a teammate after beating his man. - 6
Alex Pritchard
Some lovely touches and played Steve Mounie in well in the opening minutes. - 8
Tom Ince
Got into some really good areas, but his final product deserted him today. - 6
Steve Mounie
Had a glorious chance early on in the match, but couldn’t convert. - 7
Substitutes
Collin Quaner (for Alex Pritchard, 64’) - Worked well with Hadergjonaj down the right, but couldn’t change the game after coming on. - 6
Danny Williams (for Aaron Mooy, 69’) - Didn’t really get into the game. - 6
Laurent Depoitre (for Rajiv van la Parra, 78’) - Caused problems after his introduction but didn’t get a chance in front of goal. - 6