Huddersfield Town head into the break goalless against Dynamo Dresden.

Town take on the 2. Bundesliga side in their third match of pre-season and have been unable to take the lead against Michael Hefele's former side.

Hefele came closest to breaking the deadlock for Town, but his header was saved by Tim Boss.

Here's how Mel Booth scored the first-half Terriers today.

Ben Hamer

Made a fine save from Kone but wasn't tested much. Tidy display, though, and good distribution. - 7

Tommy Smith

Always pushing forward on the right as Town employed tremendous width. - 7

Michael Hefele

Had a great chance to score against his old club but directed the header straight at the keeper. - 7

Terence Kongolo

Very composed in the heart of defence and used the ball well as Town built patiently. - 7

Chris Lowe

Offered plenty down the left and linked cleverly at times with Van La Parra and Co. - 7

Philip Billing

Prompted nicely from the centre of the park, where Dresden were making life difficult. Linked well. - 7

Jonathan Hogg

Keen to get involved at every opportunity and very much at the heartbeat of play. - 8

Collin Quaner

Didn't get into it as much as others after taking a hefty knock early on. - 6

Elias Kachunga

Great to see him back and looking lively. Always willing to get involved. - 8

Rajiv van La Parra

Flitted in and out of the game with promise at times, putting in a couple of useful crosses. - 7

Steve Mounie

Caused problems for the Dresden defence in the air, but no real chances to have a pop at goal. - 7