Huddersfield Town were beaten by a solitary goal at St James’ Park today, pushing Newcastle United closer to safety and keeping the Terriers in the relegation scrap.
Ayoze Perez nicked the late goal for the hosts, who had dominated most of the 90 minutes in the north east.
Mathias ‘Zanka’ Jorgensen came closest to scoring for Town, but saw his header from a corner locked on the line.
Here’s how Rory Benson scored all the Town performances at St James’ Park.
Jonas Lossl
Made a good save to deny Dwight Gayle in the first half. - 7
Terence Kongolo
Kept Matt Ritchie quiet on the right wing. - 6
Christopher Schindler
A quiet day for the German centre back. - 6
Mathias ‘Zanka’ Jorgensen
Almost put Town into the lead with a header. Had a decent match in the north east. - 6
Tommy Smith
Got beaten by the bright Kenedy a few times in the first half. - 5
Jonathan Hogg
Not as dominant as usual in the heart of midfield. - 5
Aaron Mooy
Struggled to find his usually precise passing at St James’ Park. - 5
Elias Kachunga
Couldn’t create anything for the Terriers on the day. - 5
Alex Pritchard
Kept quiet by the physical Mohamed Diame. - 5
Rajiv van la Parra
Looked dangerous when on the ball, but was too quiet for large periods of the match. - 6
Laurent Depoitre
Held the ball up well and battled hard as the lone striker. - 7 ( MOTM )
Substitutes
Collin Quaner (for Elias Kachunga, 56’) - Looked bright after his introduction. - 6
Steve Mounie (for Tommy Smith, 83’) - N/A
Scott Malone (for Rajiv van la Parra, 86’) - N/A