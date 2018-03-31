Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town were beaten by a solitary goal at St James’ Park today, pushing Newcastle United closer to safety and keeping the Terriers in the relegation scrap.

Ayoze Perez nicked the late goal for the hosts, who had dominated most of the 90 minutes in the north east.

Mathias ‘Zanka’ Jorgensen came closest to scoring for Town, but saw his header from a corner locked on the line.

Here’s how Rory Benson scored all the Town performances at St James’ Park.

Jonas Lossl

Made a good save to deny Dwight Gayle in the first half. - 7

Terence Kongolo

Kept Matt Ritchie quiet on the right wing. - 6

Christopher Schindler

A quiet day for the German centre back. - 6

Mathias ‘Zanka’ Jorgensen

Almost put Town into the lead with a header. Had a decent match in the north east. - 6

Tommy Smith

Got beaten by the bright Kenedy a few times in the first half. - 5

Jonathan Hogg

Not as dominant as usual in the heart of midfield. - 5

Aaron Mooy

Struggled to find his usually precise passing at St James’ Park. - 5

Elias Kachunga

Couldn’t create anything for the Terriers on the day. - 5

Alex Pritchard

Kept quiet by the physical Mohamed Diame. - 5

Rajiv van la Parra

Looked dangerous when on the ball, but was too quiet for large periods of the match. - 6

Laurent Depoitre

Held the ball up well and battled hard as the lone striker. - 7 ( MOTM )

Substitutes

Collin Quaner (for Elias Kachunga, 56’) - Looked bright after his introduction. - 6

Steve Mounie (for Tommy Smith, 83’) - N/A

Scott Malone (for Rajiv van la Parra, 86’) - N/A