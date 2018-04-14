Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town took a huge step towards Premier League survival with a 1-0 victory over Watford FC at the John Smith's Stadium today.

Tom Ince got the decisive goal in stoppage time to push Town up to 14th in the Premier League - seven points clear of the drop.

The Terriers had the best of the clash on a warm day in West Yorkshire and deserved the victory after keeping the visitors quiet for the majority of the afternoon.

Here’s how Rory Benson scored all the Town performances at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Jonas Lossl

Not much to do on the day for Town’s Danish keeper. - 6

Terence Kongolo

Excellent at left back. Kept Richarlison quiet after the Brazilian’s introduction. - 8

Christopher Schindler

Made some crucial tackles and interceptions to halt Watford attacks. - 7

Mathias ‘Zanka’ Jorgensen

Dominant in the air up against Hornets captain Troy Deeney and set up Tom Ince for the winner. - 8 (MOTM)

Florent Hadergjonaj

Linked well with Collin Quaner on the right. - 7

Jonathan Hogg

Led by example and covered every blade of grass for the Terriers. - 7

Aaron Mooy

Got into some good positions and got Town on the front foot with his vision and passing. - 7

Collin Quaner

Started off brightly but faded as the match went on. - 7

Alex Pritchard

Was at the heart of Town’s attacking threat all afternoon. - 7

Rajiv van La Parra

Caused Watford problems with his pace and trickery. - 7

Steve Mounie

Couldn’t quite get into the game, but fought well against a physical Watford back four. - 6

Substitutes

Tom Ince (for Collin Quaner, 60’) - Looked lively after his introduction and scored the all-important goal. - 7

Laurent Depoitre (for Steve Mounie, 71’) - Battled well with the Watford defenders. - 6

Philip Billing (for Rajiv van La Parra, 77’) - Brought energy to the Town team after coming on. - 6