Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town take on Bury FC tonight at Gigg Lane.

David Wagner selected two different XIs for the Greater Manchester clash, with the teams being swapped at half time.

New signings Juninho Bacuna and Ben Hamer were in action in the first period, while Terence Kongolo also had his first outing as a permanent Town player.

Here’s how Rory Benson scored all the Town performances in the first half at Gigg Lane.

Ben Hamer

Not much for the new stopper to do today other than be wary of the Bury counter. - 6

Jordan Williams

Looked solid down the left against the only side he's been loaned out to by Town. - 7

Christopher Schindler

Decent start for Town's player of the year last season. - 7

Terence Kongolo

Oozed class and strength alongside Schindler. Won everything in the air in his 45 minutes. Hopefully his injury will be a minor one. - 8

Florent Hadergjonaj

Very quiet half, but had no trouble picking up his man in defence. - 6

Philip Billing

Played some lovely passes from the deep-lying play-maker position.- 8

Juninho Bacuna

A few nice touches and good strength in the middle, but misplaced a pass or two. - 7

Tom Ince

Looks really energetic on the left and slipped Pritchard in well for the goal. Dragged one effort wide of the target. - 7

Alex Pritchard

At the heart of everything going forward for Town. Took his goal very well. - 8

Sean Scannell

Good energy down the right, but couldn't get past his man. - 6

Steve Mounie

Held the ball up well, but didn't find himself in any goal-scoring areas. - 6