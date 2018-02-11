The video will start in 8 Cancel

Huddersfield Town claimed a crucial Premier League victory over AFC Bournemouth at the John Smith’s Stadium to end an eight-match winless run in the top flight.

Alex Pritchard sent the Terriers on their way to victory after just seven minutes with a low finish before the hosts were pegged back by a Junior Stanislas equaliser.

But Town rallied and netted twice through Steve Mounie to secure a first victory in the league since Watford in mid-December.

Here’s how Rory Benson scored all the Town performances against the Cherries.

Jonas Lossl

Not much to do on the day. Beaten by a good finish by Junior Stanislas. - 6

Scott Malone

Got forward well. Replaced by the more defensive Kongolo early in the second period. - 6

Christopher Schindler

A rock at the back. Got a couple of knocks, but shook them off and dominated in the air. - 8

Mathias ‘Zanka’ Jorgensen

A couple of shaky moments, but generally played well alongside Schindler. - 7

Florent Hadergjonaj

Impressive both defensively and going forward from right back. - 8

Aaron Mooy

Back to his best. Will be sorely missed if his knee injury turns out to be as serious as it first looked. - 9

Jonathan Hogg

Top effort as usual. Provided the platform for Town’s attacking trio in midfield.- 8

Tom Ince

Should have put Town 3-1 up with his header, but caused problems for Bournemouth. - 7

Alex Pritchard

Fantastic on his full home debut. Made Town much more threatening going forward. - 9

Rajiv Van La Parra

Bamboozled the Bournemouth defenders at times. Tucked the penalty away well. - 7

Steve Mounie

Superb. Chased everything down and was clinical in front of goal. - 9 (MOTM)

Substitutes

Terence Kongolo (for Scott Malone, 51’) - Solid at the back after his introduction. - 7

Collin Quaner (for Tom Ince, 65’) - Provided fresh legs on the right and closed down the opposition well. - 6

Philip Billing (for Aaron Mooy, 67’) - Ran hard in midfield but didn’t quite get up to speed. - 6