Huddersfield Town claimed a crucial Premier League victory over AFC Bournemouth at the John Smith’s Stadium to end an eight-match winless run in the top flight.

Alex Pritchard sent the Terriers on their way to victory after just seven minutes with a low finish before the hosts were pegged back by a Junior Stanislas equaliser.

But Town rallied and netted twice through Steve Mounie to secure a first victory in the league since Watford in mid-December.

Huddersfield Town vs Bournemouth FC
AFC Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe and Huddersfield Town counterpart David Wagner during the Premier League match at the John Smith's Stadium.
Here’s how Rory Benson scored all the Town performances against the Cherries.

Jonas Lossl

Not much to do on the day. Beaten by a good finish by Junior Stanislas. - 6

Scott Malone

Got forward well. Replaced by the more defensive Kongolo early in the second period. - 6

Christopher Schindler

A rock at the back. Got a couple of knocks, but shook them off and dominated in the air. - 8

Mathias ‘Zanka’ Jorgensen

A couple of shaky moments, but generally played well alongside Schindler. - 7

Florent Hadergjonaj

Impressive both defensively and going forward from right back. - 8

Aaron Mooy

Back to his best. Will be sorely missed if his knee injury turns out to be as serious as it first looked. - 9

Jonathan Hogg

Top effort as usual. Provided the platform for Town’s attacking trio in midfield.- 8

Tom Ince

Should have put Town 3-1 up with his header, but caused problems for Bournemouth. - 7

Alex Pritchard

Fantastic on his full home debut. Made Town much more threatening going forward. - 9

Rajiv Van La Parra

Bamboozled the Bournemouth defenders at times. Tucked the penalty away well. - 7

Steve Mounie

Superb. Chased everything down and was clinical in front of goal. - 9 (MOTM)

Substitutes

Terence Kongolo (for Scott Malone, 51’) - Solid at the back after his introduction. - 7

Collin Quaner (for Tom Ince, 65’) - Provided fresh legs on the right and closed down the opposition well. - 6

Philip Billing (for Aaron Mooy, 67’) - Ran hard in midfield but didn’t quite get up to speed. - 6