The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town were frustratingly held 1-1 at home by Birmingham City in the FA Cup fourth round.

David Wagner’s side looked well set when Steve Mounié gave them a first-half lead in front of 12, 861 fans at the John Smith’s Stadium

But despite a starring show from AS Monaco loanee Terence Kongolo, Birmingham equalised through Lukas Jutkiewicz to earn a replay at St Andrew’s on February 6.

Have a look at how Sport’s Editor Mel Booth rated David Wagner's men in this afternoon's performance...

Joel Coleman

Dealt sensibly with a couple of dangerous early Birmingham crosses, had no chance with the Birmingham goal. Great save at end from Jutkiewicz - 7

Terence Kongolo

Showed the class which made him a league winner in Holland, timing his challenges excellently. - 8 (MOM)

Michael Hefele

Very solid alongside Kongolo but was crucially caught out when Jutkiewicz grabbed the equaliser on 54 minutes.. - 6

Flo Hadergjonaj

Looked dangerous going forward and supplied a fine cross for Mounie’s goal. Always available to join in. Did well - 7

Chris Lowe

Tenacious on his return to the side and pushed forward well in support of the frontmen. Went off near the end- 7

Danny Williams

Hadn’t really made an impact when he was clattered in the back in the first half and forced to go off injured - 6

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Jonathan Hogg

Skippering the team on his 150th club appearance and influential as ever in the centre of the park. - 7

Collin Quaner

Made a few dangerous runs and linked quite well but his best effort of the match was well saved by Stockdale.. - 7

Rajiv Van La Parra

Frustratingly mixed some good things with some bad after a bright start to the match and was taken off. - 6

Abdelhamid Sabiri

Was always willing to get involved having been handed the No10 role but was inches wide with his best chance on 73 minutes. - 7

Steve Mounié

An excellent downward header for his fifth goal of the season rewarded some hard work up front - 7

Substitutes

Phil Billing (for Danny Williams, 36) - Showed plenty of class on the ball and brought a fine save with a rasping drive - 7

Joe Lolley (for Van La Parra, 57) - Found a few openings and was denied by Stockdale when played clean through by Billing - 6

Scott Malone (for Lowe, 82) - Made a real hash of a clearance but then blocked the following attack - 6