Huddersfield Town were beaten 6-1 by a rampant Manchester City side at the Etihad Stadium today.

Sergio Aguero netted a hat trick for the hosts, while David Silva and Gabrial Jesus also got on the scoresheet.

A Terence Kongolo own goal capped the scoring on the day, while Jon Gorenc Stankovic netted at the right end to mark his Premier League debut with a goal.

Here's how Mel Booth scored the Terriers at the Etihad.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - AUGUST 19: David Silva of Manchester City collides with Terence Kongolo of Huddersfield Town during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Huddersfield Town at Etihad Stadium on August 19, 2018 in Manchester, United Kingdom. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Ben Hamer

Fine block from Jesus in only the second minute, but he spilled a simple cross to gift City their third. - 5

Tommy Smith

Had his hands full with Mendy and Jesus raiding down the left and didn't get much chance to push forward. - 5

Terence Kongolo

Made a crunching tackle on Bernardo Silva after he had left Lowe and Stankovic trailing.Unlucky to score an own goal. - 6 (MOTM)

Philip Billing

Did his best to cover across the midfield and showed some decent touches. Long throw led to the goal. - 6

Chris Lowe

Made a couple of sensible clearances, but didn't get chance to push forward as he did against Chelsea. - 6

Alex Pritchard

Lively, but didn't see too much of the ball as City dominated possession. - 5

Steve Mounie

Sliced an attempted clearance onto his own bar in the early stages. Little to feed off up front but made the goal. - 5

Christopher Schindler

Brilliant early block to deny Sergio Aguero and has also showed his reliability in the air. - 6

Jon Stankovic

Back for the first time since March 2017 and a busy man. Got forward to score. Great boost for him. - 6

Abdelhamid Sabiri

Forced into defensive mode for pretty much the whole half and sacrificed at half time. - 5

Florent Hadergjonaj

Moved into midfield with Town missing Mooy and Hogg and patrolled well in front of Town's box. - 5

Substitutes

Laurent Depoitre (for Sabiri HT) - Had one surging run down the right, and also set up another promising attack from his own half. - 6

Adama Diakhaby (for Pritchard 61) = Very little opportunity to get onto the ball. - 5

Ramadan Sobhi (for Mounie 84) - made one excellent jinking run late on to cross. - 5