Huddersfield Town were beaten 6-1 by a rampant Manchester City side at the Etihad Stadium today.

Sergio Aguero netted a hat trick for the hosts, while David Silva and Gabrial Jesus also got on the scoresheet.

A Terence Kongolo own goal capped the scoring on the day, while Jon Gorenc Stankovic netted at the right end to mark his Premier League debut with a goal.

Here's how Mel Booth scored the Terriers at the Etihad.

Ben Hamer

Fine block from Jesus in only the second minute, but he spilled a simple cross to gift City their third. - 5

Tommy Smith

Had his hands full with Mendy and Jesus raiding down the left and didn't get much chance to push forward. - 5

Terence Kongolo

Made a crunching tackle on Bernardo Silva after he had left Lowe and Stankovic trailing.Unlucky to score an own goal. - 6 (MOTM)

Philip Billing

Did his best to cover across the midfield and showed some decent touches. Long throw led to the goal. - 6

Chris Lowe

Made a couple of sensible clearances, but didn't get chance to push forward as he did against Chelsea. - 6

Alex Pritchard

Lively, but didn't see too much of the ball as City dominated possession. - 5

Steve Mounie

Sliced an attempted clearance onto his own bar in the early stages. Little to feed off up front but made the goal. - 5

Christopher Schindler

Brilliant early block to deny Sergio Aguero and has also showed his reliability in the air. - 6

Jon Stankovic

Back for the first time since March 2017 and a busy man. Got forward to score. Great boost for him. - 6

Abdelhamid Sabiri

Forced into defensive mode for pretty much the whole half and sacrificed at half time. - 5

Florent Hadergjonaj

Moved into midfield with Town missing Mooy and Hogg and patrolled well in front of Town's box. - 5

Substitutes

Laurent Depoitre (for Sabiri HT) - Had one surging run down the right, and also set up another promising attack from his own half. - 6

Adama Diakhaby (for Pritchard 61) = Very little opportunity to get onto the ball. - 5

Ramadan Sobhi (for Mounie 84) - made one excellent jinking run late on to cross. - 5