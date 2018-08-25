The video will start in 8 Cancel

Huddersfield Town earned their first Premier League point of the season with a goalless draw with Cardiff City.

The Terriers could not break the deadlock at the John Smith's Stadium despite their possessional dominance and a red card handed to Jonathan Hogg in the second period ended any real hope of Town taking all three points against the newly-promoted side.

Town will have to be better going forward to cause Stoke City problems in their Tuesday night Carabao Cup clash.

Here's how Rory Benson scored the Terriers at the John Smith's Stadium this afternoon.

Ben Hamer

Smothered Nathaniel Mendez-Laing well in his only piece of work before being substituted with an injury. - N/A

Terence Kongolo

Town's best player on the day both in attack and defence. A constant nuisance to Cardiff down the left. - 7 (MOTM)

Christopher Schindler

Made some crucial locks and interceptions after Jonathan Hogg received his marching orders. - 7

Mathias 'Zanka' Jorgensen

Kept Kenneth Zohore quiet before the striker's substitution and picked out some good passes from the back. - 7

Florent Hadergjonaj

Defended well down the right, but kept seeing his crosses cleared by the tall Cardiff defence. - 7

Aaron Mooy

Did his job well and kept Town moving forward, but no one could pick the lock against a well-organised Bluebirds side. - 7

Jonathan Hogg

Passing was spot on throughout the day and brought physicality to Town's midfield. Silly to get involved with Harry Arter and receive a straight red. - 6

Philip Billing

Looked bright before Hogg's dismissal, but had to drop back when Town went down to 10. - 7

Rajiv van La Parra

Caused Town problems trying to beat his man in dangerous areas of the pitch. - 5

Adama Diakhaby

Couldn't seem to get the ball out of his feet to utilise his pace against the Cardiff defence. - 6

Steve Mounie

Struggled due to a lack of service, but chased down defenders to try and make things happen for the Terriers. - 6

Substitutes

Jonas Lossl (for Ben Hamer, 13') - Made one good save to deny Danny Ward. Distribution improved as the game went on. - 6

Isaac Mbenza (for Adama Diakhaby, 68'') - Didn't get a chace to show his quality after coming on. - 6

Laurent Depoitre (for Steve Mounie, 80') - N/A