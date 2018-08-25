Huddersfield Town earned their first Premier League point of the season with a goalless draw with Cardiff City.
The Terriers could not break the deadlock at the John Smith's Stadium despite their possessional dominance and a red card handed to Jonathan Hogg in the second period ended any real hope of Town taking all three points against the newly-promoted side.
Town will have to be better going forward to cause Stoke City problems in their Tuesday night Carabao Cup clash.
Here's how Rory Benson scored the Terriers at the John Smith's Stadium this afternoon.
Ben Hamer
Smothered Nathaniel Mendez-Laing well in his only piece of work before being substituted with an injury. - N/A
Terence Kongolo
Town's best player on the day both in attack and defence. A constant nuisance to Cardiff down the left. - 7 (MOTM)
Christopher Schindler
Made some crucial locks and interceptions after Jonathan Hogg received his marching orders. - 7
Mathias 'Zanka' Jorgensen
Kept Kenneth Zohore quiet before the striker's substitution and picked out some good passes from the back. - 7
Florent Hadergjonaj
Defended well down the right, but kept seeing his crosses cleared by the tall Cardiff defence. - 7
Aaron Mooy
Did his job well and kept Town moving forward, but no one could pick the lock against a well-organised Bluebirds side. - 7
Jonathan Hogg
Passing was spot on throughout the day and brought physicality to Town's midfield. Silly to get involved with Harry Arter and receive a straight red. - 6
Philip Billing
Looked bright before Hogg's dismissal, but had to drop back when Town went down to 10. - 7
Rajiv van La Parra
Caused Town problems trying to beat his man in dangerous areas of the pitch. - 5
Adama Diakhaby
Couldn't seem to get the ball out of his feet to utilise his pace against the Cardiff defence. - 6
Steve Mounie
Struggled due to a lack of service, but chased down defenders to try and make things happen for the Terriers. - 6
Substitutes
Jonas Lossl (for Ben Hamer, 13') - Made one good save to deny Danny Ward. Distribution improved as the game went on. - 6
Isaac Mbenza (for Adama Diakhaby, 68'') - Didn't get a chace to show his quality after coming on. - 6
Laurent Depoitre (for Steve Mounie, 80') - N/A