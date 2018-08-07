Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Flo Hadergjonaj can’t wait to kick-off the season against Chelsea amid an “amazing” John Smith’s Stadium atmosphere.

The 24-year-old Swiss goes into the Premier League season on the back of a string of impressive pre-season displays .

New Stamford Bridge boss Maurizio Sarri is wrestling a flood of Chelsea problems ahead of the closure of the transfer window and in the wake of their defeat by Manchester City in the Community Shield final.

But whoever turns up for the London giants on Saturday, Hadergjonaj says Town will be focusing only on their own game and harnessing the power of the home support.

“We have to concentrate on our game, and playing at home in front of our own fans will be an amazing start to the new season,” said Hadergjonaj.

“It will be a great atmosphere and it is important to look on our team and our game.

“What Chelsea do with their new manager or new players, or Manchester City (in the second game), doesn’t really matter for us – we have to do our own game and plan.”

Hadergjonaj, who made his loan move permanent during this transfer window, says David Wagner’s new-look squad have blended well.

“All the new signings are really good guys and young lads, with everyone helping each other to adapt quickly,” he said.

“We help them to find apartments and settle and make it as easy as possible for them, so they can concentrate on the pitch.”

On missing out on World Cup selection for Switzerland in Russia, Hadergjonaj explained: “It’s something that just happened, it’s football, but for me it is nothing to

worry about – I am a young player and it is important I am playing for Huddersfield.”