Huddersfield Town players celebrated in style after pulling off a miracle season to stay in the Premier League.

The team were reportedly due to fly straight back after the Chelsea match but after a tense and nail-biting 1-1 draw - which secured another season in the top flight - the players started to party.

When it was then realised that their coach driver had done too many hours to drive back to Huddersfield, the players hit the bars and returned on the train at 6:30am this morning.

And boy did some party hard - as clearly evidenced by star signing Alex Pritchard.

The celebrations started on the pitch - and continued in the dressing room before they moved on to clubbing, reportedly at Chinawhite in central London.

Zanka tweeted at about 6am that he hadn't slept with Billing also saying he needed his bed, and when Zanka was asked how his head was he replied: "Had better mornings tbh."

And a few of the team looked like they were recovering as they took to the train home.

The celebrations were not just enjoyed by the players - but also the fans - and celebrity fans - and many will have a sore head this morning.

And the partying is set to continue on Sunday with the final match of the season at the John Smith's against Arsenal.