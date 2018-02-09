Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town host AFC Bournemouth this Sunday (kick-off 12pm) hoping to capitalise on their impressive FA Cup victory over Birmingham City in mid-week.

The Terriers have gone eight Premier League encounters without victory with much of the pre-match talk seeing David Wagner remaining upbeat after witnessing his side drop into the relegation zone last weekend for the first time this season.

The German boss is confident his side have enough fighting spirit to survive in the top-flight and has called on every aspect of the club and community to pull together in the coming few months.

Read all of David Wagner's thoughts in the full transcript of the pre-match press conference below...

On injuries...

Tommy Smith will miss the game on Sunday after suffering a concussion on Tuesday night; we have to follow the rules regarding that injury, so he'll be out for at least five days.

Christopher Schindler and Laurent Depoitre are doubts for the game, both are back on the grass today, but not with the group. We will have to see how they look today and tomorrow.

It is good we have an extra day to see how they are and we will assess them in training and then see if they are ready to make the game on Sunday.

Elias Kachunga is my plans, and we expect him to be back in the squad and with a chance of playing at the mid-to-end part of March.

Apart from those, the only other one is Danny Williams - he has been in full training though, and is in contention for the game on Sunday. Everyone else is fine and looking forward to the game.

On momentum from the FA Cup win over Birmingham City...

It was a long night but a successful one for us, there were a lot of positives to take out of the victory.

We have that winning feeling back, we came back after going behind which was pleasing as well; we looked fit and physically strong, we scored four goals in one game and we could have had more.

We created six or seven great opportunities throughout the game, we defended well in the game too, it was something everyone needed. We want that winning feeling back and now we want to take that feeling into the Premier League, starting on Sunday against Bournemouth.

Although it was a tough period we were going through, I never thought the atmosphere in the dressing room was down and it is different now - it has really helped us and will boost everyone's confidence.

It was a good win, and people have to remember we went behind in that match too - you can lose focus but the players really concentrated hard and turned it around.

On Bournemouth....

They will be a strong opponent, they have shown in the past they are on a good run; they have shown they have quality and that wasn't just in the game against us, they have shown they have quality consistently throughout the season.

Eddie Howe is a great manager who is managing an established Premier League side - we will have to be at our best to beat them, and over perform to get the three points.

Up to now the players have done very well, they are only three points behind 12th place after 26 games; we know this is a massive game for us and we are coming into a crucial part of the season.

It is interesting for me how Eddie (Howe) has got his side to perform how they have over the last few weeks; they are on a positive run now and are playing well and that is the only thing I have learned over the past few weeks.

Everything I have seen of Bournemouth is that they have a certain style of play and they like to stick to that. There might be a few different players on the grass from when we last played them, but they do stick to the same system they like to play.

This is one of the reasons why they have climbed the table so well, because they stayed calm and just concentrated on what they were doing - that is big credit to Eddie because they collected the points they needed to move out of the relegation zone.

They have done what I have always said we need to do, concentrate on yourself and improve your own team.

Huddersfield Town vs AFC Bournemouth: All-Time League Head-To-Head Record HTAFC Wins (16); Draws (17); AFCB Wins (14)

On the previous corresponding fixture...

I can't take anything our of the last game against Bournemouth because Sunday is a new day - we have analysed the previous game and now we move on.

We have looked at what Bournemouth's tactics are but I won't copy what Eddie does, I have my own ideas and we have our own ideas as a club.

We will have to be at our very best though, we will have to be lucky, or have refereeing decisions go in our favour.

If we think back to Bournemouth away game then we had two decisions go against us that day.

The first two goals were decisions that didn't go in our favour and so then we were 2-0 down and it's hard to come back from that.

We need everything to go our way if we are to get the points we want to, as well as being at our very best.

Those are the small margins that make up football, and that is something we have to take.

Often I see the first goal of a game as the important one, however like on Tuesday this is sometimes not the case. It doesn't mean the result is clear when you score or concede the first goal.

As long as we stay in the game, we are fitness wise on a top, top level, we can still influence the game late on and that is what we'll always look to do.

We were very good when we played them the first time, it shows how important referee's decision are in games, because those decisions changed that game.

On the upcoming run of fixtures...

We can't just now believe we can stay up we need to fight to stay up, the squad the dressing room, the staff, the supporters all need to come together and fight for survival.

We need to stick together and really push each other on, we not only believe we can stay up we now have 12 games left to fight to stay up.

We know what is in front of us, we knew that we would have a difficult spell to get through with the Manchester United and Liverpool games. However we now are facing teams in and around us. This is where everyone has to get behind us and stick together and fight to stay up.

We look at the fixtures and see where we can pick points up, you see the top six and say it's not impossible to pick points up there.

However then you look at the fixtures like what we have now in front of us and say that we can collect the points and the chance to get all three is a little bit bigger.

On the Terrier Identity...

We haven't and will not do anything extra ordinary, often we played differently against the top six sides, but then against the rest we have only every focused on how we play and what we do.

We don't need to change our style or do anymore work on the training field to change it.

Yes we play differently against different opponents, because different teams play with different formations. However we normally play the way we want to and we have always done that.

We have changed our training schedule, we are kicking off at 12pm on Sunday, and so that means we will train at 12pm but we are used to this, it isn't extra ordinary, we have done this in the past and we'll do that going forward.

On remaining focused....

I will be concentrating on our training session and don't plan to watch any games on the Saturday live anywhere. We will watch one of the games that are on TV, but we haven't picked which one yet.

I don't pay attention to anything I can't control, we are only focused on our game, we can't affect what is going on in another stadium. We will follow it and are interested in it, but we can't affect the result in another match.

Hopefully they've (the players) heard this message enough from me over the past two and half years, so I don't need to remind the staff or squad we must only concentrate on ourselves.

On AFC Bournemouth/Huddersfield Town comparisons...

They have done a fantastic job so far, you can't compare teams for me, even promotion sides like Brighton & Hove Albion and Newcastle United .

Every club has it's own set of circumstances - like Newcastle when they got promoted they had a much bigger wage bill to us.

Newcastle got promoted four-six weeks before we did, so that makes their circumstances in the Premier League different to ours.

Sometimes you can compare the size of clubs, people compare us with Burnley, but they were more established than us when they got promoted.

On being in the relegation places...

I think it's positive we are now the team who can chase and aren't the ones looking over our shoulders.

We are now the team who wants to climb the table - I can only see us being in the relegation zone as a positive thing, because as I said it's only three points to 12th place.

We can now chase other teams and play with freedom and without fear - that is why I can only see positives.

We can't wait for this run of fixtures to begin and we've said that this is where the season starts.

We are in a position where we are in a corner and there is only one way we can go and that is forward. We will try to collect the points we need and try to climb the table.

We have two positions to climb out of the relegation places and we have 12 games to do it in, and we'll be trying our very best to make sure we aren't in the bottom three once those 12 games are done.

We want to start this 12 game run well and that starts on Sunday, we need to bring together the fighting spirit we showed on Tuesday and last Saturday against United.

We are aware on what we have to do to survive in the Premier League. We have known since day one, we are now the team who can chase and we are only in the relegation zone on goal difference.

On Alex Pritchard....

Yes for him like everyone, the next 12 games are vital and everyone will be fighting hard to keep us in the league.

He will certainly come and play an important part in that fight to survive - he is contention for Sunday's game and going forward too.

I was very happy how he performed the other day for the Under 23's, and although he didn't know a lot of the players names I thought he did well.

He ran around and when he received the ball he scored; it was good he got a full game under his belt, it was good preparations for him and now he can come into the full set up moving forward.

We have worked with him for four weeks now, unfortunately he hasn't been able to play as many minutes we would have liked him to but that's more down the opponents we have faced.

He has worked individually with our fitness staff and now he is on the right level to come in and help us. Hopefully he can find those moments that we want him to have.