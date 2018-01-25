Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Boss David Wagner has spoken to the media ahead of Huddersfield Town ’s home FA Cup clash against Birmingham City on Saturday afternoon (kick-off 3pm).

The German head coach was keen to stress the importance of the competition and did not want to prioritise the club's Premier League survival hopes over it.

He was also at pains to underline any rotation was for the long-term benefit of the squad before confirming Joel Coleman would start in goal at the weekend.

And as well as giving an injury update, the boss also spoke about the further transfer market dealings, the return of Philip Billing and how to best to protect a jaded Aaron Mooy .

Read all of David Wagner's thoughts in the full transcript of the pre-match press conference below...

On the likely line-up to face Birmingham City...

To be honest the final decision hasn't been made, we still have two further training days but it will definitely be an opportunity for some players to get some minutes.

We did it in the last round against Bolton Wanderers but there will not be any decision until the last training session on Friday.

It's all about how we can keep everybody healthy while also making sure we are in the next round.

We have had a good week so far with a lot of healthy players in training and hopefully we can make the right decisions in terms of selection for Saturday in order to be successful.

Everybody is fit apart from Elias Kachunga while Jon Gorenc Stankovic has only been back in training for the past one and a half weeks so it is too early for him to be considered.

The only thing I can confirm is that if everything goes according to plan then Joel Coleman will start in goal on Saturday.

That is the only position I have got my head around – anything else is open.

On the chance of resting certain players...

It's not about rest, it's about rotation and only if I think it is necessary after seeing how the players look individually in training over the next few days.

It's a case of who maybe needs rotation and who shows they are on fire in order to get some minutes and be successful on Saturday.

Rotation happens anytime for us, cup or league, I don't rotate to keep the players happy – I only rotate if I have the feeling it makes sense and we can be successful and the players are able to perform.

If they are not able to perform then they will not get selected – it is very easy and why training is so important to see who is in competition for rotation.

Since I have arrived in England it has work, not always but very often, and this is why I have confident in it.

On getting rotation wrong...

I remember making a lot of changes against Birmingham last season before we went into the Play-Offs – it created big headlines, but who cares? Not me.

I make all my decisions for the favour of this football club to be as successful as we can be.

Pundits, fans, opponent fans, journalists do not like it and I can understand why they don't but they are not in the inner circle and understand why, in detail, I make decisions.

I would be prepared to make 11 changes if necessary – no complaints or problems with it.

On Birmingham City criticism over rotation last season...

To be totally honest I thought it was a joke they were investigating it – to get criticised as managers is part of our job, that is not a problem.

But to do be investigated? I thought it was a joke – but in the end we were successful in the Play-Offs; Joel Coleman got minutes in that game and then had to play in the Play-Off semi-finals because Danny Ward got sent-off.

So far me, all the thoughts I had when I made the decision against Birmingham came true which is why I can say I did everything right for the football club.

On changing circumstances...

What I have in my head at the start of the week isn't what may happen at the end of the week – a lot can happen in a week; injuries, sickness, someone's wife is pregnant, bad performances in training.

This is why I usually stop trying to think what will happen at the end of the week at the start of it!

On the return of Philip Billing from injury...

We missed him when he was injured, he's been back in training the last two-and-a-half weeks and if he completes the week it will be a full three weeks.

He played 15 minutes against Bolton and another 60 minutes for the reserves and now with the games coming thick and fast it is good that he is back.

Both he and Michael Hefele will certainly be able to help us in the coming weeks and months.

On the chance for Abdelhamid Sabiri...

It's the same as Philip Billing – I have to see what happens in the training sessions today and tomorrow.

If I have the feeling they can help us either from the start or the bench then they will be included accordingly.

On protecting Aaron Mooy...

Even I saw he looked tired the last few games and we have managed him individually in training this week as well and we have to make the right decisions in the next games, not just Saturday, to make sure we get him back to his best – both mentally and physically as he is an important player for us.

He is very self-critical too and knows he has not been on his best and that we have to all pull together to make sure he comes back to his best – there are no arguments about this.

On the importance of the FA Cup...

It's a great competition, the oldest football competition in the world and we want to be involved further on into it.

For this we have to perform – of course it is a different competition and it's totally independent from what has been going on in the last six or seven months in the Premier League.

But now we will be solely focus on the FA Cup, at the John Smith's Stadium , in front of our supporters at the weekend.

The priority is of course the Premier League, our daily work, but on Saturday, the priority is the FA Cup.

I have no problems with the priority to be successful in both competitions – we are involved in both and we want to be successful in them.

On not comparing the FA Cup with the Premier League...

I would not link both competitions – they are independent from each other.

In the Premier League we are in the middle of the race with 10 teams to survive and in the FA Cup we are still in it and want to go further.

That is why I can separate both competitions from each other and this will be important for our focus.

As a footballer and a sportsman you like to be successful – you like to win and that is the case for us, whatever the competition.

Wins help to let you believe and grow and gives you confidence – even if the competitions have no connection to each other.

On the chances of winning the FA Cup...

I have no idea – I haven't thought about it and every team who is involved in the competition can win it.

But this is nothing that is in my head or interests me at the moment – only how we can beat Birmingham is what matters right now.

On the bigger achievement – winning the FA Cup or staying in the Premier League...

Let's speak about it at the end of the season if one or both of them has happened.

On the threat of Birmingham City...

We will not underestimate them based on their position in the league table – we have seen a lot of games they have played so far this season and are totally aware of their strength.

They are a very good team and you see the names in their side and they are a good, proper Championship side.

They play decent football if you give them space, they often press the opposition high and are very aggressive.

They have had some problems; offensively they struggle to score goals and this is why they are in the bottom three, but we will give them all the respect they deserve.

It's upto us to make sure their quality cannot shine and we win this football match with our identity.

On the January Transfer Window...

What my players have shown so far has been exceptional, maybe it's boring but this group have to over-perform to be successful.

This was the case last season when they were in the Championship with one of the smallest budgets in the league and if we want to be successful over a season these players have to over-perform.

They've done it so far this campaign in the Premier League as well and what they have done so far has been exceptional.

They have over-performed very often, collected points and therefore I am satisfied with what I have seen so far – even though I know we still have to improve and make some further steps.

But we are starting the next 14 games from a good position – current results have no changed my thinking or position on this.

On stability in the Premier League...

I think consistency is key – not only in the main positions behind the scenes but also in your football squad.

Its a success every transfer window if we are able to keep our key players and this is what we have done since I have arrived.

And at every window we have kept our players while we had added to the squad with the right characters and attitude in the right positions.

This is why this group deserves credit for that they have done so far – we have added some players to the group early in the window and now it is upto us to try to give the players every help to try to perform and improve in the next five months.

On the lack of a Head of Football Operations this window...

We try to keep the same routine every transfer window – we try to do our business as early as we can, identify players early and then be early in the market and with negotiations and then if we have the chance we grab it.

We are still in the search for a Head of Football Operations but obviously our business is done this month and he will not be able to help us in this window.

I am confident in the search though with Dean (Hoyle ), Julian (Winter) and Darren (Bryant) hands and will be into help in the next window.

Of course it has been harder because there has been a vacancy not filled but on the other side I am used to it because I have been here for nearly two-and-a-half years so it isn't something totally new for me - even if it means more work for me to do other than what I have to do with my players on the grass.