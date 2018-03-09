Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

After two Premier League games on the road, it's a return to the John Smith's Stadium as Huddersfield Town host Swansea City this weekend.

In a clash of two sides with identical points totals so far this campaign, boss David Wagner will be hoping home advantage gives his side the edge over an in-form Swans side.

It’s been a remarkable turnaround for the South Wales side who have so far picked up 17 points from new boss Carlos Carvalhal’s nine games at the helm.

Ahead of the game, German head coach Wagner spoke about the game merely being another great opportunity for three points – not a 'six pointer, the return to fitness of Aaron Mooy and the midfield selection dilemma the Aussie brings.

Read all of David Wagner's thoughts in the full transcript of the pre-match press conference below...

On the latest team news...

Aaron Mooy has been back in full training the whole week without any issues while Elias Kachunga has been in full training since yesterday but will not be in contention for tomorrow's game.

Terence Kongolo has a hip injury after the Tottenham game and will be out for the next couple of games but will be back after the international break.

And Michael Hefele was not able to deal with his meniscus problems and needed surgery which he had on Wednesday and will now be out for the next six-to-eight weeks.

On the permanent signing of Florent Hadergjonaj...

When we signed him on-loan we agreed to sign him permanently if he played a certain amount of games.

We are very happy we were able to negotiate this into his contract because after what he has shown he would probably be more expensive now.

It is very important we are able to plan the future with him, as a young right-back in our team which plenty of space to develop, with a good character and attitude.

Everyone has seen he has made great steps and the way he plays in the right-back position, with his offensive impulses, suits our style of play as well as being a good defender.

On the influence of Aaron Mooy...

I was happy with his last performance against Bournemouth where he was very strong like the rest of the group and of course, he is a very very important player for us.

He has played so many games and so many minutes for us I think this break was beneficial for him and now he has come back very sharp in training this week.

He is able to usually dictate the speed of the game and we are very happy to have him back.

I think Aaron may not be able to play 90 minutes on the highest level on Saturday but this is nothing that I am focused on because we have strong competition for places in this position.

On the relegation run-in...

I have no idea how the results will go or how the opponents will do in this period which is why it makes no sense to think about the next four games, or the next five games.

The truth is, there are nine games to go and we are in a position where everything is in our hands which is a wonderful position for us to be in.

Tomorrow's game is a massive game, but so was the one against West Bromwich Albion, but then the next game in a week will be just as important.

I am not focused on the importance of the games in front of us – just the chance and opportunity, in front of our own crowd, to get the result we want tomorrow.

But we need everyone to come and create the atmosphere we need to do perform at our very best because we are fighting to survive in the Premier League – we have to feel it from the stands and show it on the grass as well.

On Carlos Carvalhal's Swansea City....

It is nice to meet him again, and in the Premier League as well because I think he deserves to be here.

He is a great manager who did well when he was at Sheffield Wednesday and is doing well with Swansea but it is not about David vs Carlos.

His Swansea side plays totally differently to how his Wednesday side played and it shows his adaptability and that he does what is right for his football club in order to improve.

It's a totally different Swansea side to the one we lost to earlier in the season – a different formation, very creative with confidence and speed in their game who are also on a good run at the moment.

I expect a good game between two teams even on points and even in terms of momentum.

On the game as a 'six pointer'...

I have heard this phrase many times, and will probably here it again – West Brom away, AFC Bournemouth and they will probably use it for the next game as well.

I would not say it is boring but this is nothing I am focused on – we are just focused on the chance to play this big big game against a good opponent at the John Smith's Stadium with the momentum and confidence we have.

On still having momentum after Tottenham Hotspur defeat...

I think you cannot doubt your momentum when you lose to Tottenham away, anybody who thinks they can doesn't understand the game.

It's like when we lost to Manchester United at home in the cup, it doesn't bother us – despite the defeat we still felt we had the momentum, quality and the confidence to be able to perform and we did that at West Bromwich Albion.

On midfield selection dilemma's and strength in depth....

There is zero difficulty for me – there are four players: Philip Billing, Jonathan Hogg, Danny Williams and Aaron Mooy for two positions.

Two will start, two will not start – next game may be different, everybody knows that if they are on the grass they have to deliver and that is how it is.

They have all shown they deserve to start tomorrow and other games going forward and I am 100% certain the two that start tomorrow will not start the next nine games.

It's football – there are injuries, suspensions, different opponents – I don't think I have ever started nine games in a row with the same starting XI.

And there is no problem in our dressing room with this – of course, everybody wants to start but they want to win the game more, even if they are not a starter.

If I gave my players a paper and they have to sign that they would not start one more game before the end of the season but the side stay up then I promise you – everyone would sign it!

This togetherness and character is what this football club is all about.