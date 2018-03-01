Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It's a return to Wembley this weekend as Huddersfield Town face Tottenham Hotspur in a Premier League clash at the home of English football.

Just nine months ago head coach David Wagner guided Town to the the top-flight for the first time in 45 years with victory over Reading in the SkyBet Championship Play-Off final.

And the Terriers will be hoping for a similarly happy ending this Saturday (kick-off 3pm) against Mauricio Pochettino's high-flying Spurs.

Ahead of the game, German boss Wagner spoke about it being anything but a 'bonus' encounter, Alex Pritchard's form and snow disruptions as well as providing an injury update on his squad ahead of the clash.

Read all of David Wagner's thoughts in the full transcript of the pre-match press conference below...

On the latest team news...

Aaron Mooy looks better, he is back on the grass with the fitness coaches and I expect him in full training next week.

Chris Lowe is back in training as well as Philip Billing after illness; Elias Kachunga is back on the grass with the fitness coaches too and I hope he will be back not next week but the week after.

Everyone else looks fine - Abdelhamid Sabiri, Jon Gorenc Stankovic and Dean Whitehead all had minutes with the Under 23s and look fine and are back in training as well.

On the adverse weather and snow disruptions...

We have been able to do everything we have wanted to do but there has been a lot of preparation work we have had to do to make sure we can.

I want to praise everyone who has helped today and yesterday – all the departments of the football club who have prepared the training pitch.

It shows how tight and together this club is, when we need each other we pull together and everyone is here to help – even if it shows how far away as a Premier League club we are to be prepared for these circumstances.

It shouldn't be the case – as a Premier League club we should be better prepared for this situation rather than get help from other departments.

In terms of the travel schedule, we have changed it a little bit, we will train earlier tomorrow and get an earlier train in case our train is cancelled or delayed but we should still be in London for tomorrow evening.

On the win over West Bromwich Albion...

What was important about this win was the fact we were able to perform and win the game under difficult circumstances.

We have a very inexperienced and young group of players and to improve, learn and adapt these types of games are very important if we are ultimately going to be successful.

It was so important to be really on it, away from home against an opponent who said it was a 'final' and if you are able to be successful in such games when the pressure is on then it can only help you in the future as a player, as a manager, as team and as a club.

On Tottenham Hotspur...

We learn lessons every single day and match we play because we are so inexperienced at this level but what the players have shown and is great to see if that they are able to adapt and adapt quickly.

In the first game they (Tottenham) showed what a strong side they are, using every single minute mistake to score and we have to be focused every single second otherwise they can hurt us.

But it's a different game and occasion since then – Tottenham play a little bit different now while I think we have developed and have more experience.

We have found different set-ups against top teams in the past and we will see what we will do on Saturday but it (the previous Spurs game) was a big lesson which has helped us going forward.

On Harry Kane...

At the minute I think he is the best in Europe – he's a fantastic striker, unfortunately he's not in our team!

This is one of the reasons why this Premier League is so exciting because there are players like him in which you can test yourself against.

But Tottenham have so many other great individuals and we, as always, will try our best and we have our own players and strikers we are happy with and we will accept our circumstances.

On beating Tottenham at Wembley...

Lets think about it if we do it but we have only unbelievable memories of Wembley, it's less than a year ago when we had one of the most successful days in the club's history.

Now we are back and if you have positive memories of an occasion it can only help you if you prepare correctly.

It's great to be back there in a competitive game, it's just a problem it's against Tottenham – one of the best teams in the Premier League, if not the world, at the minute.

But we will try our very best and fight for every yard and surprises do happen in football.

On the prospects of playing at Wembley...

It's not an occasion you have every week or month and of course, everyone is excited about it and we are able to meet them with positive momentum after the recent games we have played.

We have scored goals and collected points, but in the end we have to show we can perform again and show the same desire and passion we have shown in the past – even if we can't get the result we want.

It's just like Manchester United where we didn't get the result but the performance meant we had momentum.

If we get a result it would be great but if not, we have to accept it because every team fighting for survival will have to get used to dealing with defeats in the last 10 games of the season.

On whether it is a bonus game...

It's not a bonus game because it's a Premier League game where you have the chance to get a point or maybe three and as a team fighting for survival we have to collect some points against the top six over the season.

We have three at the minute and I don't know how many we have to collect but you can't say over 12 games against the top six you can collect zero points – it makes the task of staying up unbelievably difficult.

Our aim has to be to try to collect more than just the three points we have achieved so far against the top six and it is another great opportunity on Saturday.

On Alex Pritchard...

He is in contention for the starting XI – he has played very well and he deserves to start again for what he has shown, not only offensively but defensively and in training.

But, sometimes as a manager, you have to make decisions you only do against specific opponents and we will make our final decisions after the last training session on Friday evening.