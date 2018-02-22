Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town travel to the Midlands this weekend for a crucial Premier League survival clash with West Bromwich Albion (kick-off 3pm).

Both sides enter the encounter at the centre of a relegation dogfight – Town one place and one point above the drop zone with West Brom at the foot of the table.

A win at the Hawthorns for David Wagner's men would not only help the Terriers' relegation concerns but put further pressure on already beleaguered Baggies boss Alan Pardew.

Ahead of the game, head coach Wagner spoke about maintaining both momentum and focus this weekend as well as providing an injury update on his squad ahead of the clash.

Read all of David Wagner's thoughts in the full transcript of the pre-match press conference below...

On injuries...

Laurent Depoitre is back in training while Chris Lowe is back tomorrow and therefore he could be tight to be included in the squad (for West Brom).

The only ones who will miss the game are (Elias) Kachunga and Aaron (Mooy) - everybody else looks fine so far this week.

On Aaron Mooy's injury...

He has started his gym-based work, cardiovascular work two days earlier; I think or we hope he will be back in individual training by the middle of next week.

There is a question mark as to whether he will be ready for Tottenham, but we are pretty sure he will be back in full training after that game.

On Alex Pritchard...

Our system is one which 'Pritchy' suits well - the number 10 role.

This is the system, apart from perhaps sometimes when we play the top six, we more or less always start with and is the reason why we signed him.

We have known he is a very good player and a big talent with a desire to improve which he has already shown since he has been with us.

Unfortunately he has been cup-tied and has not been able to get the best rhythm so we covered game-time with the Under 23s where he has done very well.

He was very influential in these games and we are very happy we have him here – now its up to him, alongside the support we can give him, to produce good performances as an individual. He will be involved on Saturday.

On maintaining a positive approach...

Home or away we always want to be positive - we know exactly what our strengths are and we know exactly what we feel confident with.

We know exactly how we should perform and look to do this is in every single game home or away.

We have done it in the last three games and this is exactly the momentum we always try to achieve; we have it at the moment and will fight to keep it for as long as we can.

On having a healthy squad...

When I speak about positive momentum it's not only about performances and results, first and foremost it is about having a healthy squad together and having competition for places.

In the last 2-3 weeks the squad have been performing well in training and this has transferred onto the pitch, the atmosphere in the dressing room is also important.

On keeping confident...

A good performance and win against Bournemouth and a good performance and win against Birmingham City has also helped.

There was a lot of offensive situations where we created and scored eight goals in three games as well as creating good opportunities against Manchester United.

We looked solid defensively in the last three games as well so everything is in place and there are a lot of positive signs but like always in football, you also need small margins to go in your favour, and a little bit of luck to be successful.

On West Bromwich Albion...

My thoughts on West Brom are irrelevant, I have my own expectations on my players and how we need to perform in this game.

Even though I have lots of respect for West Brom we do have to focus on ourselves.

On West Bromwich Albion's off-the-field issues...

I think it has caused some problems and there have been a few less quiet days recently for the club but I think Alan (Pardew) will hope it does not affect his team on the pitch.

However, it is nothing we can really influence but I think its a really good time to meet them because of the momentum we have from our recent performances.

The players know exactly what they are capable of, it's up to us to show it against West Brom.

It's a very difficult game and there is pressure for both teams but the players have shown in the past they are able to perform under pressure.

This is what makes all of us even more confident we can get a good result on Saturday – a win would take us 10 points ahead of West Brom but we aren't worried about the table.

Lets discuss it after the game and we will see how big the gap is because it genuinely makes no sense to discuss it before the game even though we are ahead in the table.

On the amount of points needed to stay up...

I don't know - Do you have a number? Come on, you are more experienced than me, do you have a number? Come on, what do you think is the amount of points teams need to stay up? *laughing* There is my answer.

There will be so many twists and turns, I think the most important thing is how we deal with defeats because we will concede some in the last 11 games. Then it's all about how you deal with them and use your momentum.

This is exactly what we have at the moment so we need to take it, use it and fight with it to collect the points needed.

On not beating any team in the bottom three at the time of the clash...

It is an interesting stat if this is true and I believe that if it is the truth it has to change.

On dealing with defeats...

I think the pressure is on all the teams which are engulfed in this battle to stay up but maybe there are some clubs with a bigger name and better financial power and budgets which means the pressure is maybe a bit bigger for them.

But we like to make our own pressure and we have fought for this since the first day of pre-season and now the very interesting time of the season starts.

It is important you can deal with the defeats and manage them, be focused on your own performance and don't get too carried away by results.

We have to be focused on our own performances and this is what the players have done very well - they are totally aware of the situation they are in.

They have really shown the reaction we have asked of them up to now and now, it is a great game this weekend - this is why we do this job, to play football for such games.

We have played 27 games this season, it's our 28th on Saturday and it is great to be involved in a game where we are really playing for something in front of another amazing away support.

On the relegation battle...

From Day One we have known our job and our job is to survive and the players are in the middle of the race to survive.

Some other teams, like i have already said, with bigger budgets, are maybe in a different situation or the pressure on them is greater.

We have seen a lot of these teams have changed managers because the expectation is perhaps different to what the club was able to deliver.

This is why you can see there is no disadvantage for us because from Day One we know our job is to stay up.

On Town's currently run of fixtures...

The interesting and exciting period starts now and when I speak about the interesting, exciting period then I mean near the end of the season - the last 11 games of the season.

They will decide who can reach their targets and who can't and this is why now for nearly all of us it is an exciting time.

I don't like to look too far ahead; I like to make sure we are only focused on Saturday – a difficult task where I think we are capable of finding solutions to be successful.

On the proverbial 'six pointer'...

No because we can only get three but I did learn from Hughsey (Andrew Hughes, First Team Coach) that this is a belter!