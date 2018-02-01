Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Martin Keown fears for Huddersfield Town's Premier League future and believes David Wagner's men are currently in freefall.

Tuesday night's John Smith's Stadium defeat against Liverpool saw the Terriers' winless run extend to seven league games.

And with results elsewhere, Town are now just one point off the drop zone ahead of the daunting trip to Old Trafford to face Manchester United this weekend.

And it is a combination of fixtures and form which means the former Arsenal FC player-turned-pundit cannot see too far past the newly-promoted sides as candidates for an instant return to the SkyBet Championship.

“I fear for the three promoted teams: Huddersfield Town, Brighton & Hove Albion and Newcastle United,” Martin Keown said.

“Look at the remarkable turnarounds we have seen from David Moyes at West Ham United, Carlos Carvalhal at Swansea City, Alan Pardew at West Bromwich Albion.

“Every time one of those teams in the bottom three sees the promoted sides dropping points, it gives them an enormous lift.

“After an excellent start, Huddersfield in particular seem in freefall and the more established Premier League sides are finding ways to rejuvenate their seasons.”