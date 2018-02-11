The video will start in 8 Cancel

Huddersfield Town's impressive 4-1 win over AFC Bournemouth has seen David Wagner's side move out of the bottom three this weekend.

Goals from Steve Mounie (2), Alex Pritchard and Rajiv van La Parra gave Town their first win in nine Premier League games.

It means the side have collected 27 points from the same amount of games and sit in 17th position, but equal on points with Swansea City and Crystal Palace but behind them on goal difference.

The other big winners of the weekend were Newcastle United who shocked Manchester United when forward Matt Ritchie fired the Magpies to their first home league win since October.

In the late game, Liverpool beat struggling Southampton courtesy of goals from Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah.

In yesterday's action, Charlie Adam missed a last-minute penalty as Stoke City dropped two precious points in a dramatic 1-1 draw with relegation rivals Brighton & Hove Albion.

There was also late drama at the Liberty Stadium where Ki Sung-yueng struck the winner as Swansea continued their resurgence under Carlos Carvalhal by beating out-of-form Burnley 1-0.

Meanwhile, Crystal Palace remain in danger after they lost 3-1 at mid-table Everton.

Toffees midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson broke the deadlock at Goodison Park before striker Oumar Niasse quickly headed a second.

England Under-21 midfielder Tom Davies added a third with Luka Milivojevic reducing the deficit from the penalty spot late on.

And finally, West Ham United moved level on points with 11th-placed Watford by beating the Hornets 2-0 at the London Stadium.

Javier Hernandez's seventh goal of the season put the Hammers on course for victory before Marko Arnautovic sealed the three points in the second half.