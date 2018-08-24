Huddersfield Town take on Cardiff City this weekend in their third Premier League clash of the season.
The Terriers host the south Wales side at the John Smith's Stadium, with Bluebirds boss Neil Warnock returning to Huddersfield for the sixth time since leaving the West Yorkshire side back in 1995.
The boss, who has masterminded a record eight promotions in his time as a manager, returns with a number of familiar faces to the Town fans, with Cardiff boasting six ex-Terriers in their ranks.
Lee Peltier, Jazz Richards, Anthony Pilkington, Danny Ward, Sean Morrison and Alex Smithies all now represent Cardiff after having spells with the Terriers, with final three achieving promotion to the Championship with Town in 2012.
David Wagner will be hoping to have a full complement to choose from this weekend also, after Aaron Mooy , Mathias 'Zanka' Jorgensen and Jonathan Hogg were absent for the trip to Manchester City last weekend.
Here we will bring you all the team news and live updates as the head coach previews the visit of Cardiff this weekend.
City and Chelsea
It’s really hard getting beat 3-0 and then going to City and getting beat 6-1.
But a lot of teams will find that challenge difficult this year.
But you have to learn from it.
We didn’t go there expecting to win, we went expecting to pick up a point as we did last season.
Mounie and Depoitre
I have played with some hard working players, but they are up there as the two hardest-working strikers I have played with.
Championship v Premier League
Playing in the Championship you have a lot of the ball against a lot of the teams.
But in the Premier league you’re a small fish in a large pond and you don’t see the ball as much.
More difficult this year?
I think it gets harder every year.
They [other teams] all spent money, but we have as well.
We have to stick together and do it again this season.
Tricky patches
You are going to have bad times as all clubs do in the season.
You have to learn from them and build them up and move on.
Cardiff
They’re in the Premier League for a reason.
They are direct, they are physical and they have pace.
Not must-win
Not really have to win - more like a win will get the season going.
It’s not like the season starts now - we’ve learned from the first two games.
Alex Pritchard
Here is the Town midfielder.
Cup final?
No. If you win a cup final you have a trophy, if you lose a cup final everything is over.
We will not lift a trophy on Saturday if we win and it will not be over if we lose.
It is an important game and it is one where we face an opponent in a different style.
If we play our best then we know we have an opportunity to be successful.
Premier League vs Championship
For me it’s a big difference.
For me these two divisions are not comparable.
The quality you face in the Premier League is not comparable with the Championship.
There’s is a reason there is a gap between these divisions.
Who cares about predictions?
I would not say this means anything.
Who cares what they are saying?
They have to predict some clubs to be in the bottom three.
We are now and we were last season one of them and Cardiff is now too.
But who cares?
Neil Warnock
First of all I am more focused on the team rather than the managers and how they set up their teams.
Neil has a specific style and this will no different tomorrow.
On goalkeepers
Jonas Lossl came back after the off-season not in the best condition or shape.
He has worked very hard to be back in the shape he needs to be at his best.
Now we have exactly what we wanted to have - competition in every position, which we did not have last season.
Durm and Williams return?
I do not want to speak about individuals.
We now have three games in the next week and I’m pretty sure we will use all of them in the next week.
Grounded
We will always invest everything that we have.
We will always be as ambitious as possible but give ourselves no limits.
But we know exactly where we come from.
Fans' expectations
Absolutely not.
Our supporters are intelligent and smart enough to really know how proud they can be for being part of the Premier League.
Even though we are humble, they know we have the highest ambitions you can have.
Different
They [Cardiff] are different.
But what everybody has to know is that they are very good in what they are doing.
This is the only thing that counts.
We have to find a way to cause them problems, deal with it and manage it.
Runs
Even if you beat big names or even if you have two wins in a row, this means nothing - as it does if you concede a few defeats in a row.
It is all about the next challenge and for us the next challenge is Cardiff City.
More on Cardiff
Cardiff are very good in their style and no one expected them to come up.
Big, big credit to Neil and what he has done.
Must-win?
Of course we wanted more out of the first two games .
I think we played a good first half against Chelsea and against City we were second best - something we have to accept.
Now it it is the truth we have zero points from the first two games, but now we have a home game.
On Cardiff
We have a lot of respect and we are aware how they play.
They are very physical and very direct.
We are aware about it and prepared for it.
We have to be at our best to get our first points on the board.
Hamer or Lossl?
I don’t like today to speak about individuals.
Zanka, Hogg and Mooy return
All are back in training.
I have had a full squad in training today.
Injury-wise we are in a perfect situation.
