Huddersfield Town take on Cardiff City this weekend in their third Premier League clash of the season.

The Terriers host the south Wales side at the John Smith's Stadium, with Bluebirds boss Neil Warnock returning to Huddersfield for the sixth time since leaving the West Yorkshire side back in 1995.

The boss, who has masterminded a record eight promotions in his time as a manager, returns with a number of familiar faces to the Town fans, with Cardiff boasting six ex-Terriers in their ranks.

Lee Peltier, Jazz Richards, Anthony Pilkington, Danny Ward, Sean Morrison and Alex Smithies all now represent Cardiff after having spells with the Terriers, with final three achieving promotion to the Championship with Town in 2012.

David Wagner will be hoping to have a full complement to choose from this weekend also, after Aaron Mooy , Mathias 'Zanka' Jorgensen and Jonathan Hogg were absent for the trip to Manchester City last weekend.

Here we will bring you all the team news and live updates as the head coach previews the visit of Cardiff this weekend.