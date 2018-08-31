Huddersfield Town take on Everton this weekend in their fourth Premier League outing of the season.
Town have taken just one point from their first three fixtures, earning a goalless draw with Cardiff City in their last league match.
Since then, the Terriers have been knocked out of the Carabao Cup by Championship side Stoke City , and David Wagner will hope his men can find that winning feeling as soon as possible and start to create more chances in attack.
Their first opportunity to do so is against the Toffees this weekend, when Town will be looking to earn a first win at Goodison Park since 1937.
More on goals
It is not always easy to create chances with not many offensive players on the pitch.
But now we have to show that we can score goals.
It’s not just the forwards and strikers, but everyone has to be looking to score goals.
Recovery
It was not easy.
The first injury was a shock and the second as well was not easy for my head.
But I had family and friends, the club and the team around me.
Harder
The second season is always a little bit harder than the first season.
The teams that have come up are really strong.
We saw against Cardiff it is not easy to play a team like that.
But we will give anything to stay up in this league again.
Goals
Every year we have scored our goals and it will be the same this year.
We work hard this year and there is good competition in training.
Fans
100%.
It is not easy just to watch the games so I can understand the supporters.
On last year's run-in
It was really difficult to watch.
The last three games I watched with Danny Williams at home and we were screaming at the TV!
Elias Kachunga
Marco Silva
The Everton boss is also facing the media as we speak.
Here’s a snippet of what he had to say about Town:
It will be a tough game for sure.
It is not important their results in the past. They have played two big teams. It will be tough and we will have to be at our best to win the match.
Driven by negatives
If you get too far driven by positive or negative feelings, you will fail.
This is one of our strengths.
We do not get driven away by negatives or positives.
Pressure
Even if we had such a wonderful start last season, we had to fight to the second-to-last day in the Premier League.
Added pressure?
There is no pressure than their was in the last season.
We feel exactly the same pressure.
To be honest, I feel more excitement before the next game.
More on stats
The stats are right. The stats are the truth.
Will they always give you the full information about success? No.
Stats don’t guarantee you who will be successful and who won’t - especially in the next game.
But because of the stats we tried to make some business.
Stats
Stats are interesting, even for me, sometimes.
But they don’t always tell you the truth about success.
Goals?
First of all, in the Premier League for us it is always the case that we like to go forward, score goals and create opportunities.
Sometimes t works and sometimes it doesn’t. It depends on the opponent...
We are aware of the stats that we haven’t scored the most goals in the Premier League so far.
But this is the past and we have another opportunity tomorrow.
Friendly
We will use the international break and play a game behind closed doors for sure.
More on Durm
Maybe he is the most talented player I’ve ever worked with in terms of endurance.
Erik Durm
Back-to-back games in a week is very risky.
He played his first game on Tuesday after 15 months and he played very well
I am happy with his performance, his improvement and they way he has fit into the dressing room.
He needs more time but we saw on Tuesday that he is a player who can help us.
The international break will be very important for him and he could be in full contention afterwards.
Everton
It looks like they have their problems as well with some players who are doubtful, but the focus should not be on them or their starting XI.
We know everything we have to know and we will show the respect we have to show our opponents.
But we have to do our homework and prepare on the grass so we can take something out of this game.
Togetherness
This togetherness and spirit which the group already has is not usual.
Especially after a tough start.
Quality
It is up to us to work and educate them and transform this potential talent, which we have, into Premier League quality.
Positive feeling
It is big for every team to go into the break with a positie feeling and a result.
For us more so - we got something out of the last game with a point and a clean sheet.
Improve
We had one point after the first three games and conceded a lot of goal in the first two games.
This is another opportunity for us to bring our strength and performance on the grass and we must improve...
A positive result could make it look like a very different start.
We will work for it and we will fight for it.
Team news
We will miss big players tomorrow.
Jonathan Hogg because of his three match ban and Ben Hamer and Ramadan Sobhi who both have knocks on their knees.
But I have good information that they will be back after the international break.
