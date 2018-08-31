Huddersfield Town take on Everton this weekend in their fourth Premier League outing of the season.

Town have taken just one point from their first three fixtures, earning a goalless draw with Cardiff City in their last league match.

Since then, the Terriers have been knocked out of the Carabao Cup by Championship side Stoke City , and David Wagner will hope his men can find that winning feeling as soon as possible and start to create more chances in attack.

Their first opportunity to do so is against the Toffees this weekend, when Town will be looking to earn a first win at Goodison Park since 1937.

Here we will bring you all the updates as the head coach answers questions from the media in the build up to tomorrow's clash on Merseyside.