Huddersfield Town head coach David Wagner is set to face the media at PPG Canalside (noon start) ahead of the Premier League encounter with Crystal Palace this weekend.

Town return to Premier League action after the international break buoyed by the point gained away to Everton two weeks ago .

In comparison, Crystal Palace went into the break on the back of a 2-0 defeat to Southampton and will be looking to key man Wilfried Zaha in order to gain positive result from the match.

David Wagner is expected to give an update on team news including summer signings Ben Hamer and Ramadan Sobhi who are both looking to return to first-team action following knee injuries.

