Huddersfield Town head coach David Wagner is set to face the media at PPG Canalside (noon start) ahead of the Premier League encounter with Crystal Palace this weekend.
Town return to Premier League action after the international break buoyed by the point gained away to Everton two weeks ago .
In comparison, Crystal Palace went into the break on the back of a 2-0 defeat to Southampton and will be looking to key man Wilfried Zaha in order to gain positive result from the match.
David Wagner is expected to give an update on team news including summer signings Ben Hamer and Ramadan Sobhi who are both looking to return to first-team action following knee injuries.
The Examiner's Mel Booth and Arash Bahrami will be on hand to report live from the pre-match press conference down at PPG Canalside this afternoon.
But we will have a slight wait
Lossl will not be speaking to the media until 1pm
Next up
Next up will be Town goalkeeper Jonas Lossl who returned to the first team at Everton after losing his place to Ben Hamer for the Chelsea, Manchester City and Cardiff
Close to fans
Wagner ends his press conference saying that as long as he is at the club they will be close to the supporters and public
Wagner will not be at Town when he is 71
Hodgson is a legend
Better harmony needed
Wagner says he will never leave mid-season
Canalside would not have happened if club relegated
Wagner says that the £20m plan for Canalside would not be happening if Town had been relegated
Proper Premier League facility
Wagner says Canalside has always needed improvement
Zaha likely to play
Good steps
Bacuna and Quaner could miss out
Win for the fans
Need the first win
Lossl to speak too
Waiting for Wagner
Hello!
Welcome to our pre-match press conference live at PPG Canalside, we’re expecting to hear from David Wagner from around noon (12pm) today, he will be immediately followed by a member of the first-team who we will find out in a short while.
Stay tuned!