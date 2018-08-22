Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town product Jordan Williams has hit the headlines in the last 24 hours – three times!

The 18-year-old England Youth cap from Meltham, who signed for Barnsley earlier this month on a four-year contract, was involved in his club’s 4-0 League One win at Rochdale last night.

He went on as a 79th-minute substitute for defender Dimitri Cavare – a former Town trialist – and when Rochdale made their final substitution just a minute later, it meant there were THREE players with the name Jordan Williams on the pitch.

Rochdale No8 Jordan Williams, 22, (who is MJ Williams, having the forename Michael) played the whole match, while the Spotland outfit had 25-year-old winger No11 Jordan Williams on the bench, and he went on for midfielder Andrew Cannon.

Both clubs saw the funny side of things, tweeting about he coincidence, but that was about the only thing Dale fans had to smile about as their team lost to a Kieffer Moore hat trick after Brad Potts had opened the scoring for the visitors.

Former Town player Williams has helped Barnsley make an excellent start and they are third in the League One table, while his two namesakes at Rochdale are 18th in the table.

While we are on the subject of League One, Town loanee Jack Payne scored his second winning goal of the season for Bradford City as they defeated Burton Albion 1-0.

He struck after 32 minutes in a match in which Sean Scannell also starred for their ex-Town playing head coach Michael Collins.