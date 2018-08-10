Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town product Josh Windass decided to quit Rangers because boss Steven Gerrard could not guarantee him he would lead the Light Blues’ attack.

The Englishman - who spent 10 years with Town and was a £60,000 buy from Accrington for Rangers two years ago - has made Gers a tidy profit after sealing a deadline-day move to Wigan.

The Sky Bet Championship outfit agreed a £2.5m sum for the attacker, who was released by Town in 2012, that could rise further if add-on clauses are triggered.

The decision to allow the 24-year-old - Rangers’ joint top scorer last term with 19 goals - to leave will split opinion.

While the forward could on occasion be a potent threat, he also had a habit of going missing when Gers needed him most and it was that fact which led Gerrard to admit he could not trust Windass to be his main man up front.

The Ibrox manager - speaking after his side claimed a 3-1 win over Maribor in their Europa League third qualifying round first-leg showdown - said: “Wigan got to a number the board were happy with and the board put the decision in mine and Mark Allen’s hands.

“I spoke to Josh and asked him what he wanted to do and he made it clear he wanted to speak to Wigan.

“I wouldn’t stand in anyone’s way if they want to play for another team in their favourite position.

“Josh wants to be a No9 every game for Rangers and I couldn’t guarantee him that. I could guarantee him football matches but maybe in different positions and formations.

“Maybe (Wigan boss) Paul Cook said he could be No9 every week and that may have triggered his decision.

“Josh is a good boy and we got on well, but he wanted to speak and I don’t want to stand in his way if that’s what he wants.”