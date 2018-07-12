Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town's promotion-winning goalkeeper Danny Ward is set to get a shot at Liverpool's No.1 shirt, according to reports.

The 25-year-old Wales international endeared himself to Town fans during the 2016/17 season, when he helped the Terriers through two Championship play-off penalty shootouts and into the Premier League for the very first time.

After his season on loan at the John Smith's Stadium, both Ward and Wagner were keen on a West Yorkshire return for the stopper, but Jurgen Klopp decided against loaning him out for a second campaign.

That led to rumours of Ward pushing for the top spot at Liverpool but, after an injury in the early season, he dropped behind both Loris Karius and Simon Mignolet in the Anfield pecking order.

But the Liverpool Echo claim Reds boss Klopp is now ready to hand the Welshman the opportunity to seize first-choice keeper status.

The report suggests the manager has been "hugely impressed" with Ward's attitude and that the goalkeeper has upped his game during the first weeks of pre-season training.

Ward has also performed well in his two 45-minute appearances so far this summer, keeping a pair of clean sheets against both Tranmere Rovers and Chester City.

Karius on the other hand conceded two against Rovers, one of which stemmed from a fumbled catch by the keeper.

Mignolet is not currently with the Reds after his 2018 World Cup campaign with Belgium, but the Echo suggests the former Sunderland man could leave Anfield this summer while Klopp assesses his options between the sticks.

Liverpool face Bury in their next pre-season match on Saturday before visiting Blackburn Rovers the following Thursday.

After the local clashes, the Reds then head to the USA for their pre-season tour, where they will face Borussia Dortmund, Manchester City and Manchester United.

Karius and Ward are expected top be the only first-team keepers to travel to the States, handing the former Town man the perfect opportunity to stake his claim for the No.1 shirt.