A quartet of Huddersfield Town players have been called-up to represent their countries during the international break.

Danish duo Mathias 'Zanka' Jorgensen and Jonas Lössl have been selected in the Denmark squad to face Panama and Chile in two friendlies as part of preparation for this summer's World Cup in Russia.

Denmark secured qualification for the finals by beating the Republic of Ireland 5-1 on aggregate in the Play-Offs and face Panama on Thursday evening before playing Chile five days later on Tuesday.

Also featuring for the Danish Under-21s is Philip Billing, who has received his third call-up after missing his country’s 3-1 defeat to Poland U21s in November due to injury.

The youngster is in contention to face Georgia on Tuesday March 27, the only game the U21 squad will play during the international period.

Aaron Mooy is also expected to be in action for Australia, but thankfully from a Town perspective the travelling for the Aussie ace is minimal.

The Socceroos face Norway on Friday evening before travelling to London to face Colombia at Fulham FC's Craven Cottage the following Tuesday.

Mooy will be hoping to impress new Australia boss Bert van Marwijk ahead of the World Cup, the Dutchman taking over from Ange Postecoglou who left in November.

Have a look below at the full run-down of when Huddersfield Town's players will be in action.

Thursday March 22

Jonas Lössl & Mathias Zanka – Denmark vs Panama (kick-off 7pm)

Friday March 23

Aaron Mooy – Norway v Australia (kick-off 7pm)

Tuesday March 27

Phillip Billing – Georgia U21 v Denmark U21 (kick-off 1pm)

Jonas Lössl & Mathias Zanka – Denmark v Chile (kick-off 8pm)

Aaron Mooy – Colombia v Australia (kick-off 8pm)